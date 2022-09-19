Technology News
  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco M4 5G, Poco F4 5G, to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco M4 5G, Poco F4 5G, to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

The Poco M4 5G and Poco F4 5G are already available for purchase at discounted prices.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 18:56 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco M4 5G, Poco F4 5G, to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M5 was launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins on September 23
  • Poco is offering discount on all variants of specific phones
  • The discounts will run until the sale ends on September 30

Poco has announced exciting offers on its range of smartphones that will be available for customers during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The list of handsets with discounted prices include the Poco M4 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5. Out of these, the Poco M4 5G and Poco F4 5G are already available at discounted prices. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is starting from September 23 and will conclude on September 30.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2022. It is currently listed at a price of Rs. 15,499 on the e-commerce website. Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, and offers a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone gets a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Poco F4 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 and is listed for Rs. 23,499 on Flipkart. It comes with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging.

The Poco M4 5G can be purchased starting at Rs. 9,749 during the sale. It is currently listed at Rs. 10,999. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, gets a 50-megapixel AI Dual camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price during the sale will start at Rs. 11,499 and the phone is currently priced at Rs. 12,999. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charging, and a 50-megapixel main camera.

Lastly, the Poco M5 can be purchased starting at Rs. 10,999. It is currently listed at a price of Rs. 12,499. The handset sports a 6.58-inch 90Hz full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M4 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco M5, Poco, Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2022, Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, Flipkart Sale, Big Billion Day Sale, Sale Offers
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Asked by RBI, MeitY to Step up Checks Against Illegal Lending Apps in India: Report

