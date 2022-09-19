Poco has announced exciting offers on its range of smartphones that will be available for customers during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The list of handsets with discounted prices include the Poco M4 5G, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, and Poco M5. Out of these, the Poco M4 5G and Poco F4 5G are already available at discounted prices. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is starting from September 23 and will conclude on September 30.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2022. It is currently listed at a price of Rs. 15,499 on the e-commerce website. Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, and offers a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone gets a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Poco F4 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 and is listed for Rs. 23,499 on Flipkart. It comes with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging.

The Poco M4 5G can be purchased starting at Rs. 9,749 during the sale. It is currently listed at Rs. 10,999. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, gets a 50-megapixel AI Dual camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G price during the sale will start at Rs. 11,499 and the phone is currently priced at Rs. 12,999. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charging, and a 50-megapixel main camera.

Lastly, the Poco M5 can be purchased starting at Rs. 10,999. It is currently listed at a price of Rs. 12,499. The handset sports a 6.58-inch 90Hz full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

