Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 recorded 12 times increase in easy payment option, Flipkart Pay Later EMI, on day 1.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 23 September 2022 22:45 IST
Flipkart Plus customers using Early Access during The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 saw healthy growth

Highlights
  • Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal have started their annual festive sales
  • Flipkart says early trends show the consumer sentiment is positive
  • Flipkart's e-commerce platform Shopsy drew a majority of customers

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Friday said its platform saw 1.6 million concurrent users per second on the first day of its festive season sale.

Leading e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho and Snapdeal have started their annual festive season sales.

Without disclosing the actual sales number, Flipkart said early trends in its The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale indicate that the overall consumer sentiment towards festive shopping is very positive.

Categories such as mobiles, large appliances, fashion, furniture, and home appliances witnessed the greatest interest and demand among buyers, it added.

"TBBD 2022 witnessed an unprecedented number of concurrent users on the app — 1.6 million per second. The number of Flipkart Plus customers using Early Access during TBBD 2022 saw healthy growth as compared to last year's event. The majority of these customers were from Tier-2 cities and beyond," Flipkart said.

The Walmart-owned firm said its easy payment option, Flipkart Pay Later EMI, recorded 12 times increase in adoption on day 1.

Flipkart's e-commerce platform Shopsy drew a majority of customers from Tier-2 cities and beyond with sarees, men's T-shirts and headphones being the most popular products.

In the sport and fitness category, Flipkart said one cycle was sold every second during the first 24 hours of the event.

"Customers from Bharat (Tier-2 cities and beyond) continued to find value in selection offered by Flipkart, across categories.

"The highest orders came from New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities including Berhampur, Howrah, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Karnal, Patna, Bhuwaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Agra, Ghaziabad," the company said.

