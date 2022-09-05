Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has been announced and it will bring deals, offers, and discounts on mobiles, laptops, TVs, and other electronics items. Ahead of the announcement of the dates for the upcoming sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed the products and categories that will be discounted during the sale. Flipkart will offer discounts on smartphones by Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Samsung as well as iPhone models. Furthermore, customers can avail a discount of up to 80 percent on purchase of electronics and accessories.

The 2022 edition of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is expected to begin soon. The microsite created for the Big Billion Days Sale doesn't mention the dates for the sale yet but the e-commerce giant has hinted what we can expect from it. Several products such as electronics, accessories, and TVs will be getting up to 80 percent off during the sale, as per the microsite.

Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for special offers such as instant 10 percent discount on several products during the upcoming sale. Additionally, it has also partnered with Paytm for cashback offers. You can also use Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to avail "unlimited cashback" and use Flipkart Pay Later for Instant Credit and EMI offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale, according to the company.

As mentioned, several iPhone models as well as smartphones from the company's such as Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Samsung will be offered for purchase at discounted prices. Accessories including smartphone's screen guards start from Rs. 99, gaming laptops will be available with up to 40 percent discount, and there will also be up to 75 percent discounts on other electronic items during the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale.

As per the microsite, computer peripherals such as printers, monitors and more can be purchased with up to 80 percent discounts. Furthermore, there will be up to 80 percent discount on TVs. The microsite mentions that prices for TVs from top selling brands will start from Rs. 8,999. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale, there will be 'Crazy Deals' at 12am, 8am, and 4pm everyday. 'Rush Hours' will see discounts on 'Early Bird Special' items, and there will also be 'Tick Tock Deals', which is nothing but a new deal every hour with lowest prices.

