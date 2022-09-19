Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far

The iPhone 13 Pro price will start at Rs. 89,990, which is Rs. 30,000 less than the current listed price.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 14:16 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Sheldon Pinto

Google Pixel 6a can be purchased for Rs. 27,699 after cumulative discount

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will run till September 30
  • Apple, Google, Nothing, Samsung, and Vivo have revealed offers
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale also starts September 23

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin from September 23. Ahead of the festive season sale, various companies have revealed offers as well as discounts on their offerings. For example, Apple's iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 handsets will be available at great discounts. Similarly, Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1 can also ne purchased with various offers. Samsung recently announced that its smartphones can be purchased with up to 57 percent discounts on Flipkart.

As mentioned, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will start from September 23. It will end on September 30 and coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, which will begin from September 22 for Prime members, and starts for everyone else from September 23. Several companies such as Samsung and Vivo have already announced that they will offer discounts and deals on their smartphones on Flipkart. Some discounts have already been revealed in the run-up to the sale. It is to be noted that Flipkart Plus members will have access to deals 24 hours prior to the non-members.

As per the microsite, computer peripherals such as printers, monitors and more can be purchased with up to 80 percent discounts. Furthermore, there will be up to 80 percent discount on TVs.

It has already been revealed that Apple iPhone 13 price will start at Rs. 49,990 (Rs. 20,000 less as compared to current list price of Rs. 69,990) or less during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The iPhone 13 Pro price will start at Rs. 89,990 (Rs. 30,000 less as compared to current list price of Rs. 1,29,900) or less, and iPhone 13 Pro Max price will start at Rs. 99,990 (Rs. 26,000 less as compared to current list price of Rs. 1,29,900 of the bas evariant) or less.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, the iPhone 12 mini will be available at Rs. 39,990 or less, whereas the iPhone 11 price will be priced at Rs. 29,990 or less. These prices include discounts and offers that will be live during the sale. The base variant of the iPhone 12 mini is currently price at Rs. 55,369 and the iPhone 11 base variant is priced at Rs. 43,900.

Similarly, Nothing Phone 1 price will start at Rs. 28,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, which currently costs Rs. 33,999. The Google Pixel 6a, currently priced at Rs. 43,999, will be available for a starting price of Rs. 27,699. It is to be noted that these are the effective prices after discounts and offers have been applied.

Samsung also announced that consumers can avail a discount of 57 percent on the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a net effective price of Rs. 31,999 (including bank offers). The Samsung Galaxy S22+ can be purchased for Rs. 59,999 and the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G can be purchased for Rs. 10,999 after a cumulative discount.

The Vivo T1x can be purchased after availing a discount coupon of Rs. 1,000 during the sale. Along with it, there is an additional 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000 using transactions via ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. The Vivo T1 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 in addition to the extra 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on transactions via ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

Thirdly, the customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 4,000 on prepaid orders/additional exchange with the Vivo T1 Pro smartphones. There will be an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on transactions made using ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. The Vivo T1 44W will be available at Rs. 12,499 and the cost includes the discount of Rs. 1,000 as well as 10 percent cashback on the smartphone.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.