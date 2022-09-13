Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin from September 23 and will go on till September 30. The sale will offer discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others. The sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials across various categories. The 9th edition of its flagship sale will also see an ‘open box delivery' on select high value products such as mobiles and electronics. Interestingly, the 8-day sale will start on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail discounts, cashbacks and pay later options during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Banks are offering 10 percent instant discount on Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Paytm is also offering 10 percent assured savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions. Customers can also use the Flipkart Pay Later option with a credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs.

“Customers can also combine Flipkart Pay Later limit with any other prepaid third-party options and offers available at the time of checkout. Other offerings include a No-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders,” the e-commerce giant said. The Flipkart app was updated recently and has also introduced various interactive options that can be used during the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale. There are gamification initiatives such as Coupon Rain, Treasure Hunt and Spin The Bottle that allow customers to avail offers during the sale.

As per the microsite, computer peripherals such as printers, monitors and more can be purchased with up to 80 percent discounts. Furthermore, there will be up to 80 percent discount on TVs. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale, there will be 'Crazy Deals' at 12am, 8am, and 4pm everyday. 'Rush Hours' will see discounts on 'Early Bird Special' items, and there will also be 'Tick Tock Deals', which is nothing but a new deal every hour with lowest prices.

The Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a will be sold at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Nothing Phone 1 price will start at Rs. 28,999 and the Google Pixel 6a will be available for a starting price of Rs. 27,699.

Flipkart has also rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high value items such as mobiles and electronics. In this option, the Flipkart delivery partner will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer. Customers can then accept the delivery if their order is in an intact state. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.

