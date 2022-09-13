Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 start date coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 September 2022 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will conclude on September 30

Highlights
  • The sale will see 130 Big Billion Days specials
  • Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1 will be discounted
  • There will be up to 80 percent discount on accessories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin from September 23 and will go on till September 30. The sale will offer discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others. The sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials across various categories. The 9th edition of its flagship sale will also see an ‘open box delivery' on select high value products such as mobiles and electronics. Interestingly, the 8-day sale will start on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail discounts, cashbacks and pay later options during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Banks are offering 10 percent instant discount on Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Paytm is also offering 10 percent assured savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions. Customers can also use the Flipkart Pay Later option with a credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs.

“Customers can also combine Flipkart Pay Later limit with any other prepaid third-party options and offers available at the time of checkout. Other offerings include a No-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders,” the e-commerce giant said. The Flipkart app was updated recently and has also introduced various interactive options that can be used during the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale. There are gamification initiatives such as Coupon Rain, Treasure Hunt and Spin The Bottle that allow customers to avail offers during the sale.

As per the microsite, computer peripherals such as printers, monitors and more can be purchased with up to 80 percent discounts. Furthermore, there will be up to 80 percent discount on TVs. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day 2022 Sale, there will be 'Crazy Deals' at 12am, 8am, and 4pm everyday. 'Rush Hours' will see discounts on 'Early Bird Special' items, and there will also be 'Tick Tock Deals', which is nothing but a new deal every hour with lowest prices.

The Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a will be sold at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Nothing Phone 1 price will start at Rs. 28,999 and the Google Pixel 6a will be available for a starting price of Rs. 27,699.

Flipkart has also rolled out an option of open box deliveries for high value items such as mobiles and electronics. In this option, the Flipkart delivery partner will open the product at the time of delivery, in front of the customer. Customers can then accept the delivery if their order is in an intact state. Open Box Delivery is currently applicable on certain brands across select PIN codes in India.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vedanta-Foxconn Joint Venture to Set Up Semiconductor Plant in Gujarat; Sign MoU with Gujarat Government

