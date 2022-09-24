Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is live with exciting offers and discounts. The week-long sale began on September 22 for Plus Members, and from September 23 for all other customers. Flipkart is providing some of the best deals and discounts on the smartphones from several brands including Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola and others. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is offering exchange offers for customers willing to buy budget smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Moreover, ICICI and Axis Bank customers can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on each purchase. Here, we have compiled some of the best smartphone deals under Rs. 20,000.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000

Redmi Note 11SE (Rs. 12,249)

The Redmi Note 11SE, which sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution, is available for Rs. 12,249 for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The handset from Xiaomi was launched recently in India on August 26. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. Redmi Note 11SE comes with a quad rear camera setup which comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Customers can also buy the smartphone with an exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 11,700.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,249 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Motorola Moto G5 (Rs. 12,999)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is offering Motorola Moto G5 at starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone, launched in April this year, comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 6.60-inch touchscreen display. The Motorola Moto G52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The handset boasts of providing a 5000mAh battery. For those interested in buying the smartphone, Axis bank and ICICI bank are offering an instant 10 percent discount. One can also get an additional off up to Rs. 12,400 on exchange offer.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Samsung Galaxy F13 (Rs. 15,999)

The Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone coupled with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 6.60-inch touchscreen display, is available at a 36 percent discount, making the effective cost without offers at Rs. 15,999. The Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can be available at a lower price when combined with bank offers and special discounts.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Vivo T1 44W (Rs. 13,499)

Another great smartphone deal under Rs. 20,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 200 sale is Vivo T1 44W, available for a reduced price of Rs. 13,499. The included exchange offer can reduce its price by up to Rs. 12,850. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch touchscreen display and powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The Vivo T1 44W also supports proprietary fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Oppo K10 5G (Rs. 15,999)

The Oppo K10 5G's 8GB RAM + 128GB variant can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. 15,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. With the included exchange offer, one can avail a discount up to Rs. 15,300. The smartphone packing 6.59-inch touchscreen display runs Android 12 and provides a 5000mAH non-removable battery. Oppo K10 5G comes with a triple camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and a single front camera setup featuring a 16-megapixel sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Realme 9 4G (Rs. 15,499)

The Realme 9 4G features a 6.40-inch touchscreen display. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680SoC. It has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,950 on the smartphone.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

