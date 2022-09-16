Technology News
  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G Available With Up to 57 Percent Discount

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G Available With Up to 57 Percent Discount

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F23, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and the Galaxy F13 will be available at a discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 September 2022 14:21 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G Available With Up to 57 Percent Discount

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+ price in India starts at Rs. 69,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 begins September 23
  • The 8-day sale will run till September 30
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale also starts September 23

Samsung is offering discounts of up to 57 percent on its premium and flagship smartphones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Handsets like Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13, and Galaxy F23 5G will be available with up to 57 percent discount during the festive season. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and ends on September 30. The 8-day sale will start on the same day as its rival e-commerce firm's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Samsung smartphones offer during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

It is to be noted that Samsung has not explicitly mentioned which variants will be available with discounts. The company says that the offers can be availed during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. The offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 are live ahead of the sale. The offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19, and the Galaxy F13 offers will be available on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.

Samsung has announced that consumers can avail a discount of 57 percent on the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a net effective price of Rs. 31,999 (including bank offers). There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 24,000 and an additional Rs. 5,000 on select models. At the time of writing this report, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is listed as Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999).

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ can be purchased for Rs. 59,999 after a cumulative discount. The smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed at a price of Rs. 69,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is listed at a price of Rs. 88,999 on Flipkart. The MRP of these phones are Rs. 1,01,999 and Rs. 1,05,999.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which is currently listed at a price of Rs. 13,499 (MRP: 23,999), can be purchased for Rs. 10,999. Similarly, the Galaxy F13 will be available at a price of Rs. 8,499. The phone's 64GB storage model is currently listed at a price of Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Two years of promised OS updates
  • Decent SoC with sufficient 5G bands
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras, weak low-light performance
  • No bundled charger
  • Sluggish user experience with 4GB variant
  • Display has weak sunlight legibility
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F23 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F13

Samsung Galaxy F13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 850
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
