Samsung is offering discounts of up to 57 percent on its premium and flagship smartphones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Handsets like Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13, and Galaxy F23 5G will be available with up to 57 percent discount during the festive season. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and ends on September 30. The 8-day sale will start on the same day as its rival e-commerce firm's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Samsung smartphones offer during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022

It is to be noted that Samsung has not explicitly mentioned which variants will be available with discounts. The company says that the offers can be availed during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. The offers on Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy F23 are live ahead of the sale. The offers on Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be live on September 19, and the Galaxy F13 offers will be available on September 22 for Flipkart Plus consumers.

Samsung has announced that consumers can avail a discount of 57 percent on the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a net effective price of Rs. 31,999 (including bank offers). There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 24,000 and an additional Rs. 5,000 on select models. At the time of writing this report, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is listed as Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999).

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ can be purchased for Rs. 59,999 after a cumulative discount. The smartphone with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed at a price of Rs. 69,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is listed at a price of Rs. 88,999 on Flipkart. The MRP of these phones are Rs. 1,01,999 and Rs. 1,05,999.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which is currently listed at a price of Rs. 13,499 (MRP: 23,999), can be purchased for Rs. 10,999. Similarly, the Galaxy F13 will be available at a price of Rs. 8,499. The phone's 64GB storage model is currently listed at a price of Rs. 11,999 on Flipkart.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.