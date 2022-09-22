Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has begun exclusively for Flipkart Plus members. For the remaining customers, the sale will begin from Friday. Flipkart is offering up to 80 percent discount on electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, TVs, and more. In addition, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can obtain an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of Rs. 100, if they sign up during the sale.

Flipkart Plus members can right now take advantage of the deals and offers being provided during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Flipkart has revealed that this sale will be live until September 30. During this period, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases.

In addition, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can avail an 8 percent discount and cashback offers up to 5 percent. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 brings new 'Crazy Deals' every day at 12am, 8am, and 4pm. There are also 'Rush Hour' deals providing 'Early Bird Specials' and 'Tick Tock Deals' bringing new offers every hour at the lowest prices.

Several smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and more are available at discounted prices. Flipkart is also providing great exchange offers, No Cost EMI deals, and screen damage protection. Here is a list of some of the top smartphones that are being offered at reduced prices during the sale.

Furthermore, keep an eye out for flash sales on electronic devices and accessories during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. There is also up to 80 percent discount available on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, gaming accessories, and more. To get more insights on the best offers available during the Flipkart sale, users can go through a detailed list here.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.