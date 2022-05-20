Flipkart Sale Brings Discounts, Deals on Select Phones, TVs

Technology News
By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 May 2022 19:23 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart is hosting the sale until May 22

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale brings Moto G31 at Rs. 10,999
  • Poco M4 Pro is available starting at Rs. 12,999
  • Flipkart is also offering up to 70 percent discount on TVs

Flipkart has kicked off its Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that brings discounts on phones including the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G, Moto G31, Poco M4 Pro, and the Vivo T1 5G. In addition to discounts, there will be some models with exchange offers. The Flipkart sale that lasts until Sunday, May 22, is also claimed to introduce up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories and up to 70 percent off on TVs. Flipkart is also hosting limited-period deals at 12am, 8am, and 4pm until Sunday.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale mobile phone discounts

The three-day Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale brings the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G starting at Rs. 18,999. The phone was launched last year at Rs. 21,499. Flipkart also has the Moto G31 beginning at Rs. 10,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 12,999. Similarly, the Moto G40 Fusion is available at Rs. 14,499. It debuted last year at Rs. 17,999.

If a Motorola phone is not your pick, the Flipkart sale has the Poco C31 starting at Rs. 7,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 7,999.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G is also on sale starting at Rs. 12,999. It came last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 14,999.

Flipkart also has the Vivo T1 5G starting at Rs. 15,990. It debuted in February with a base price of Rs. 15,990. You can check out more Flipkart deals here.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale deals on electronics

Alongside the phones, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is claimed to bring up to 80 percent discount on gaming accessories and up to 70 percent discount on TVs. The sale also brings discounts on some wireless earbuds, TV streaming devices, and laptop accessories, as listed on the Flipkart page.

