Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 to Go Live on July 1: Best Deals, Offers

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 is offering the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at discounted price of Rs. 64,999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 June 2022 01:24 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart will offer new deals at 12am, 8am, and 4pm between the specified dates

  • iPhone 12 Mini went on sale in India in November 2020
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in India in March
  • Realme 9 5G is available at a discount price of Rs. 15,999

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 is going live from July 1 till July 3 with deals and discounts on smartphones and other home appliances. The e-commerce platform will be offering new deals every day at 12am, 8am, and 4pm between the specified dates during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. We've picked the best deals on smartphones and electronic home appliances that you can get your hands on in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. Customers are advised to compare the prices of the smartphones and appliances before taking a decision.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022: Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Rs. 64,999)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 256GB storage variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999 (MRP 74,900) on Flipkart during the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. The e-coomerce platform is also providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,500 on the Apple iPhone 12 Mini. In addition, interested buyers can avail an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card provided by Flipkart. The iPhone 12 Mini from tech giant Apple went on sale in India back in November 2020. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a dual rear camera setup.

Buy Now at: Rs. 64,999 (MRP 74,900)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Rs. 16,999)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. One can add to it an exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,500 on the Galaxy F23 5G from Samsung. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI credit cards, and credit and debit EMI transactions. The smartphone was launched in India in March this year. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Realme 9 5G (Rs. 15,999)

Realme 9 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant is available on Flipkart at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,500 on the smartphone. It is also giving a discount of Rs. 500 on SBI credit and debit card transactions, and additional Rs. 4,000 off on debit and credit card transactions. The smartphone was launched in India in March this year and comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022: Best offers on appliances

OnePlus Y1 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (14,499)

OnePlus Y1 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 at Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999). The television is also offered with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,150. Flipkart is combining it with an extra 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC EMI transactions and 10 percent off of up to Rs. 1,500 with HDFC credit card transactions. The smart TV from OnePlus comes with built-in Wi-Fi function and Google Play Store.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung 253L Frost Free 3 Star Refrigerator (Rs. 24,490)

Samsung 253L Frost Free 3 Star Refrigerator is available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 24,490 (MRP Rs. 28,990) during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022. Interested buyers can get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,500 on the Samsung refrigerator, while Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on HDFC EMI transactions and 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on HDFC credit card transactions. The refrigerator comes with frost free technology and double doors.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,490 (MRP Rs. 28,990)

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
