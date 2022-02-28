Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is set to kick off on Friday (March 4) and will last until March 6. During the sale, the e-commerce platform will be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, wearables, as well as TVs. The event will also host sales of various smartphones, including Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Realme 9 Pro, and will bring in attractive deals on the iPhone 12 series. There will be up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories as well as up to 75 percent off on TVs. Customers will get bank discounts and no-cost EMI options as well.

As per a dedicated webpage on Flipkart, the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale offers a sneak peek into the upcoming offers on smartphones. There are some teasers announcing the percentage of offers on smartwatches, TVs, large electronics, and home appliances that will go live later this week.

Flipkart will unveil new deals, including combo offers, at 12am, 8am, and 4pm every day during the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. There is also a Loot Bazaar, wherein the products will be available at lowest prices from 12pm to 10pm, Flipkart says.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Deals, discounts on smartphones

Flipkart will offer up to Rs. 1,000 off on UPI transactions, and 10 percent instant discount on the use of IDFC First Bank credit cards, and Yes Bank credit cards. There will be no-cost EMI plans, deals on exchange of old smartphones, Flipkart Smart Upgrade option, and Mobile Protection offers to choose from.

Realme C11 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 7,499. Poco C31 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 7,999, and Realme C21Y can be bought at Rs. 7,749 after a Rs. 1,750 discount on prepaid purchase. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal will also see sales of smartphones such as Motorola Edge 30 Pro, while Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are already available on the platform.

The iPhone 12 mini price will start at Rs. 40,999 (down from Rs. 59,990) during the sale, iPhone SE will be available for Rs 28,999, and iPhone 12 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 53,999.

The deals and discounts on wearables, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and games are likely to be revealed at a date closer to the start of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.