Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will also see Motorola Edge 30 Pro available for purchase on March 4 at 12pm.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 February 2022 14:01 IST
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will end on March 6

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale to offer deals on smartphones
  • Customers can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on UPI transactions
  • Options like no-cost EMIs and bank offers will also be available

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is set to kick off on Friday (March 4) and will last until March 6. During the sale, the e-commerce platform will be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, wearables, as well as TVs. The event will also host sales of various smartphones, including Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Realme 9 Pro, and will bring in attractive deals on the iPhone 12 series. There will be up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories as well as up to 75 percent off on TVs. Customers will get bank discounts and no-cost EMI options as well.

As per a dedicated webpage on Flipkart, the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale offers a sneak peek into the upcoming offers on smartphones. There are some teasers announcing the percentage of offers on smartwatches, TVs, large electronics, and home appliances that will go live later this week.

Flipkart will unveil new deals, including combo offers, at 12am, 8am, and 4pm every day during the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. There is also a Loot Bazaar, wherein the products will be available at lowest prices from 12pm to 10pm, Flipkart says.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Deals, discounts on smartphones

Flipkart will offer up to Rs. 1,000 off on UPI transactions, and 10 percent instant discount on the use of IDFC First Bank credit cards, and Yes Bank credit cards. There will be no-cost EMI plans, deals on exchange of old smartphones, Flipkart Smart Upgrade option, and Mobile Protection offers to choose from.

Realme C11 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 7,499. Poco C31 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 7,999, and Realme C21Y can be bought at Rs. 7,749 after a Rs. 1,750 discount on prepaid purchase. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal will also see sales of smartphones such as Motorola Edge 30 Pro, while Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are already available on the platform.

The iPhone 12 mini price will start at Rs. 40,999 (down from Rs. 59,990) during the sale, iPhone SE will be available for Rs 28,999, and iPhone 12 can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 53,999.

The deals and discounts on wearables, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and games are likely to be revealed at a date closer to the start of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • 68W fast charging
  • Near-stock Android 12, guaranteed updates
  • Very good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Night mode performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Advertisement
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Flipkart sale, Realme, Redmi, Apple, Samsung, Flipkart
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
NASA Shares Stunning Image of Interacting Galaxies 200 Million Light-Years Away
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  3. Google Play Pass Now in India to Offer Ad-Free Experience on Select Apps, Games
  4. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  6. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  7. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week: Report
  8. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  9. War via TikTok: Russia's New Tool for Propaganda Machine
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  2. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased
  3. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Interacting Galaxies 200 Million Light-Years Away
  4. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched at MWC 2022
  5. MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched
  6. MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptops Launched
  7. MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Lineup Updated With New IdeaPad Flex, Duet Laptops Featuring Intel’s Latest Chipsets
  8. MWC 2022: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Lineup With Latest Intel, AMD Processors
  9. eBay May Enable Crypto Payments to Rope in Millennial, Gen-Z Shoppers
  10. MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Flagship Ultraportable Laptop, MateBook E Convertible Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.