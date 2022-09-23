Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details

Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details

Signing up to set up new Fitbit devices will require using a Google account in 2023.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 September 2022 16:42 IST
Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Signing up to set up new Fitbit devices will require using a Google account from next year

Highlights
  • Fitbit's policy transition has been detailed on the company's help page
  • Fitbit will mandate the use of a Google account for sign-in next year
  • Fitbit account users can continue using their accounts until 2025

Fitbit has announced that it will add support for logging in with a Google account in 2023. The move comes after Fitbit joined the Google family of companies in January 2021 through an acquisition that was valued in at $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 17,000 crore). Fitbit's latest devices, including the Sense 2 and Versa 4, were released with “Fitbit by Google” branding, and an operating system identical to Google's Wear OS 3 for its Pixel watch. Signing up to set up new Fitbit devices will require using a Google account from next year, according to Fitbit.

At the moment, Fitbit continues to provide its products and services "separately from Google” and a Fitbit account is required to use the app and devices, according to Fitbit's Help Page. Fitbit currently manages its own login system with two-factor authentication (2FA) that utilises carrier SMS for verification.

Once the change is introduced in 2023, “some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to sign up for Fitbit or activate newly released Fitbit devices and features,” as per the company's help page. Non-Google Fitbit account users will be allowed to continue using their accounts in the same manner until 2025.

Once the transition is live, Fitbit users will be required to consent to the transfer of their user data from Fitbit to Google, which will grant them access to Fitbit services subject to Google's terms of service, privacy policy, and binding commitments for Fitbit.

The European Commission, which approved Google's takeover of Fitbit, under the EU Merger Regulation, mandates Google's full compliance with the “binding commitments” package that includes ensuring that user health and wellness data are not being used for Google Ads, and maintaining access to user health and fitness data to software applications through the Fitbit Web API, without additional charges or downgrading of users experience on third-party wrist-worn devices. The duration of this mandated commitment currently stands at ten years, after which the commission may choose to extend the commitment for an additional ten years.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Google, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Pixel Watch
OpenSea to Rank NFTs Basis Their Rarity Aiming to Assist Collectors
Google Pixel Watch Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces

Related Stories

Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  5. Google Pixel Watch Teased in Promo Video Showing Design
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Watch Roger Federer's Last Match in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on TVs, Accessories
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Sony IMX8-Series Camera
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Large Appliances
  3. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Calls Bitcoin's Bear Market Good for Crypto Future
  4. Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details
  6. Google Pixel Watch Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces
  7. Fitbit to Introduce Google Account Login From 2023; Will be Required for New Devices, Features: All Details
  8. Roger Federer's Last Match: How to Watch Laver Cup 2022 Live Stream in India
  9. OpenSea to Rank NFTs Basis Their Rarity Aiming to Assist Collectors
  10. Water Drop Discovered on Ryugu Asteroid Offers Clues to Origins of Life on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.