Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details

EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details

Apple has in the past warned that the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

By Reuters |  Updated: 4 October 2022 16:46 IST
EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Half of the chargers in the EU sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-USB connector

Highlights
  • Samsung, Huawei, more manufacturers may also be affected
  • EU estimated that it would save customers about EUR 250 million
  • EU Lawmakers voted 602 in favour, 13 against the reform

The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals.

The vote confirms an earlier agreement among EU institutions and will make USB Type-C connectors used by Android-based devices the EU standard, forcing Apple to change its charging port for iPhone models and other devices.

Among big providers of electronic devices to European customers, Apple is expected to be among the most affected, but analysts also expect a possible positive impact because it could encourage shoppers to buy the company's latest gadgets instead of ones without USB Type-C.

The deal also covers e-readers, earbuds, and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung, Huawei, and other device makers, analysts said.

Apple, Samsung, and Huawei were not immediately available for comments.

Apple has in the past warned that the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

EU lawmakers supported the reform with a large majority, with 602 votes in favour and only 13 against.

The change had been discussed for years and was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

The European Commission has estimated that the single charger would save about EUR 250 million (roughly Rs. 2016 crore) for consumers.

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-USB connector, while 29 percent had a USB Type-C connector and 21 percent had a Lightning connector, which is used by Apple, a 2019 Commission study showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Huawei, EU, iPhone, USB Type C
Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
Facebook Parent Meta Launches AI Software Tools to Ease Switching Between Nvidia, AMD Chips

Related Stories

EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Videos Reveal New Camera Features
  4. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Gaming Laptops
  6. EU to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones From 2024: Details
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch
  8. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  10. Vivo Y52 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Welcome Offer: 5G Beta Trial to Start in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi From Dussehra
  2. Apple Loses Second Bid to Challenge Qualcomm Patents at US Supreme Court
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Launches AI Software Tools to Ease Switching Between Nvidia, AMD Chips
  4. EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details
  5. Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
  6. iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors
  8. NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link
  9. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Dussehra Delights Deals on Smartphones, TVs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.