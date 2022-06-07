Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • EU Finalises Deal on Single Mobile Charging Port for Devices, Apple Need to Change iPhone Connectors by 2024

EU Finalises Deal on Single Mobile Charging Port for Devices, Apple Need to Change iPhone Connectors by 2024

iPhones are charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 June 2022 17:04 IST
EU Finalises Deal on Single Mobile Charging Port for Devices, Apple Need to Change iPhone Connectors by 2024

Photo Credit: Pixabay/tomekwalecki

By 2024, USB Type-C will become common charging port for devices in EU

Highlights
  • Users complained about using different chargers for Android and iPhones
  • The deal is said to bring around EUR 250 million of savings to consumers
  • It will also allow new technologies to emerge and to mature

Apple will have to change the connector on its iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 as EU countries and EU lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras.

The agreement is a world first and came after companies failed to agree on a common solution. The European Commission had pushed for a single mobile charging port more than a decade ago.

Users of iPhones and Android phones have long complained about having to use different chargers for their devices. The former from Apple is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB Type-C connectors.

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29 percent had a USB Type-C connector, and 21 percent a Lightning connector, according to a 2019 Commission study.

"The deal we struck this morning will bring around EUR 250 million (roughly Rs. 2,075 crore) of savings to consumers," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

"It will also allow new technologies such as wireless charging to emerge and to mature without letting innovation to become source of market fragmentation and consumer inconvenience," he said.

"By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU," the European Parliament said in a statement.

Apple, which has warned the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronic waste, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices are also included," said lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba who steered the debate at the parliament.

Laptops will have to comply with the legislation within 40 months of it entering into force. The EU executive will have the power in future to harmonise wireless charging systems.

The fact the deal also covers e-readers, earbuds and other technologies will impact Samsung, Huawei and other device makers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, USB Type-C Connector
Tecno Camon 19 Series to Launch Globally on June 14: All the Details

Related Stories

EU Finalises Deal on Single Mobile Charging Port for Devices, Apple Need to Change iPhone Connectors by 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  2. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  5. Honor Watch GS 3 With Over 100 Sports Modes Debuts in India
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  7. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  8. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  9. Scientists Are Developing Portable Technology to Detect Foodborne Viruses
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Finalises Deal on Single Mobile Charging Port for Devices, Apple Need to Change iPhone Connectors by 2024
  2. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Five Seasons Confirmed; Final Shot Already Planned
  3. Tecno Camon 19 Series to Launch Globally on June 14: All the Details
  4. Researchers Create Time Machine Simulations to Study the Life Cycle of Galaxy Cities in the Past
  5. Ola Electric Said to Be in Talks With Global Suppliers to Begin Battery Cell Manufacturing Unit in India
  6. Mivi DuoPods F40 With 50 Hours Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India: Details
  7. The Sandman Trailer Out, Release Date Set for August 5 on Netflix
  8. Honor Watch GS 3 With Over 100 Sports Modes, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India
  9. Reliance Jio Becomes First Telecom Operator to Launch 4G Mobile Service Near Pangong Lake in Ladakh Region
  10. iQoo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, 200W Wired Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.