Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones

Apple, during the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7, announced Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 12:15 IST
Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has partnered with Globalstar to power the satellite infrastructure in iPhone 14 lineup

Highlights
  • Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is set to launch in November
  • Musk gave the statement while replying to a tweet
  • Neither Apple nor SpaceX has given any comments on Musk's statements yet

iPhone series 14 was unveiled at the Apple's ‘Far Out' event on Wednesday. A day after the launch, SpaceX head Elon Musk revealed his company's plans and “promising talks” with Apple for using Starlink connectivity for the new satellite feature introduced in the recent iPhone lineup. While there is no confirmation from the Cupertino-based tech giant on Musk's statements, the billionaire called Apple's iPhone team “super smart.” If the two companies go ahead with the plan, this will be the first collaboration between Musk's companies and Apple.

Apple, during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7, announced Emergency SOS via Satellite. The feature, which is set to launch in November, will let iPhone 14 series users avail emergency services with satellite networks in areas where standard cellular reception does not function properly. For now, Apple has partnered with Globalstar to power the satellite infrastructure.

A day after the launch, Elon Musk announced on September 8 via Twitter that his company SpaceX “had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity.” Musk gave the statement while replying to a tweet.

It is not clear if the talks are still going on. Neither Apple nor SpaceX has given any comments on Musk's statements yet.

Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX recently collaborated with the US wireless carrier T-Mobile to announce satellite connectivity. This will allow users on the T-Mobile's network to tap into SpaceX satellites and send text messages in areas without cellular connectivity.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 14, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Starlink
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor, 125W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  7. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  8. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  9. Are the More Expensive iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra Worth Considering?
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games
  2. iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report
  3. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  4. Realme C30s Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 14 Launch
  5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased
  6. Polygon’s Chief Security Officer Urges Web3 Firms to Invest in Security Experts Amid Hack Spree
  7. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Out, February 2023 Release Date Set on Prime Video
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched, Edge 30 Neo Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Regains $20,000 While Ether Manages an Uptick for Second Consecutive Day
  10. Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.