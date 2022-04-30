Technology News
DoT Exempts Handsets, Smartwatches From Mandatory Testing Regime; Addresses Regulatory Overlap

DoT said exemptions on these products will reduce compliance burden and enable the industry to roll out products faster.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 April 2022 17:55 IST
The telecom department has exempted certain products including mobile user equipment, mobile handsets, and smartwatch from the ambit of its mandatory testing `MTCTE regime', removing a regulatory overlap that existed, an official release said on Saturday.

The exemptions on these widely-used products will reduce the compliance burden and will enable the industry to roll out their products faster, it said adding that the move will also reduce import delays.

"DoT (Telecom Department) in consultation with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) examined the issue and has now decided to exempt the following products from the ambit of MTCTE regime: Mobile User Equipment / Mobile handset (Mobile phone), server, smartwatch, smart camera, PoS Machine (Point of Sale Devices)," the release said.

The MeitY carries out Compulsory Registration of specified goods — such as laptops, wireless keyboards, PoS machines and other electronic equipment — under the Electronics and Information Technology (Requirement for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012.

Department of Telecom (DoT) has specified 'Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE)' under Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017 for equipment capable of being used for telecommunications.

Amid increasing convergence of technology, the regulatory overlap was noted regarding certain products such as smartwatch, smart camera amongst others.

Representations were also received from industries and associations regarding the overlapping jurisdiction of DoT and MeitY.

"It was highlighted that such overlap is a deterrent for the timely launch of new products. It also increases the compliance cost for the industry," the release noted.

The removal of regulatory overlap in mandatory testing for these products is a "regulatory reform" that will improve the ease of doing business for electronics manufacturing companies and contribute towards making India a USD 1 trillion digital economy. "The gazette notification in this regard will be issued in due course," it said.

