Doogee S61, S61 Pro With Night Vision Camera, Military-Grade Durability Surface: All Details

Doogee S61 series is said to have an IP68 and IP69K-rated water-resistant design.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 June 2022 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

The Doogee S61 series is expected to come with replaceable back covers

Highlights
  • Doogee S61, S61 Pro may be powered by a Helio G35 SoC
  • They could sport a 6-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness
  • The Doogee S61 series is expected to launch in late July

Doogee is purportedly gearing to bring two new rugged smartphones to the market — the Doogee S61 and Doogee S61 Pro. Both of these handsets are said to be designed to offer military-grade durability and great water resistance. Another standout feature of this lineup is supposedly the 20-megapixel night vision camera with up to eight IR and flash LEDs. They are said to feature a 6-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, they could come with replaceable back covers, including a See-Through edition with a transparent rear panel.

Doogee S61 series of rugged smartphones surfaced on the XDA Developers forums. As previously mentioned, the lineup includes the regular Doogee S61 and the Doogee S61 Pro. They have been tipped to launch near the end of July. The handsets are said to sport AG Frosted, Carbon Fiber, or Solid Wood textured panels as well as a See-Through edition.

Doogee S61, Doogee S61 Pro specifications

The difference in the specifications of the Doogee S61 and Doogee S61 Pro is still unclear. They are said to sport a 6-inch display with an HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, they could pack a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Doogee S61 series is expected to run on Android 12 and feature a 5,180mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the Doogee S61 and Doogee S61 Pro could sport a dual-ring camera design, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel night vision camera with up to eight IR and flash LEDs. There could also be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. These handsets are said to offer MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. They are also supposed to have an IP68 and IP69K-rated water-resistant design.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
