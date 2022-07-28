Croma Everything Apple Sale July 2022 in India is set to begin on July 28 and will be live till the end of month. During the Croma Everything Apple July 2022 Sale, the retailer will be offering several Apple products at discount. According to the retailer, they will be offering the products with up to Rs. 15,000 off, including bank discount. Apart from smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, Croma is also offering product accessories with up to 67 percent discount. Customers are advised to compare the prices of the products they wish to buy with other e-commerce platforms before taking a decision.

Croma Everything Apple Sale July 2022: Best Offers on iPhone models

Apple iPhone 13 (Rs. 66,990)

Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage has been listed on Croma for price of a Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 79,900). This is the effective price with the additional bank discounts applied. The 256GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 75,990 (MRP Rs. 89,900). The smartphone went on sale in India in September last year. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs. 53,990)

Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is available via Croma for Rs. 53,990 (MRP Rs. 65,900) after the additional bank discounts have applied. The variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 70,900). The handset went on sale in India in October 2020. It is powered by the A14 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 42,990)

Apple iPhone 11 with 64GB storage is available via Croma for Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990). This is the effective orice after the additional bank discounts have applied by the customer. The variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 54,900). The handset was launched in September 2019 with a 6.1-inch display and A13 Bionic SoC.

Croma Everything Apple Sale July 2022: Best Offers on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 (Rs. 37,990)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS is currently available on Croma for Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) for the 41mm size variant. The smartwatch was launched in September 2021. It features always-on Retina display that produces up to 70 percent more brightness than the previous generation.

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 26,990)

Apple Watch SE GPS is currently available on Croma for a price of Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,900) for the 40mm size variant. The affordable Apple smartwatch was launched in September 2020. It features Apple S5 SiP and the W3 wireless chip. It gets an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an always-on altimeter function as well.

Croma Everything Apple Sale July 2022: Best Offers on Macbook Pro

Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (2021) (Rs. 1,75,410)

Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (2021) with the M1 Pro chip from Apple is available via Croma for Rs. 1,75,410 (MRP Rs. 1,94,900). The laptop was launched in October last year with a display notch. It also features P3 wide colour gamut, HDR support, and XDR output.

