Coolpad Cool 20s 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G boots Android 11 with a CoolOS 2.0 skin on top.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 June 2022 15:09 IST
Coolpad Cool 20s 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Coolpad

The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G comes in Azure Blue, Firefly Black Moon, Shadow White colours

Highlights
  • Coolpad Cool 20s 5G features a 4,500mAh capacity battery
  • It houses 128GB of onboard storage, up to 8GB of RAM
  • The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G was launched on Monday in China. It is a part of the company's Cool 20 lineup that already includes the vanilla Cool 20 and the Cool 20 Pro. The Cool 20s 5G is an affordable smartphone that is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. This smartphone has an about 8.28mm thin body that weighs around 180 grams. It also features a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the back.

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G price, availability

The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G is available for pre-orders in China for a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500). It will go on sale for the first time on June 17. It packs 128GB of onboard storage and offers 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. This Coolpad handset comes in Azure Blue, Firefly Black Moon, and Shadow White colours.

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G specifications

This entry-level smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and a pixel density of 401 PPI. This smartphone runs on Android 11-based CoolOS 20.

For optics, this smartphone has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G is equipped with 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 163.02x74.75x8.28mm and weighs about 180g. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. In addition, it features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Coolpad Cool 20s 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
