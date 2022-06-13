Coolpad Cool 20s 5G was launched on Monday in China. It is a part of the company's Cool 20 lineup that already includes the vanilla Cool 20 and the Cool 20 Pro. The Cool 20s 5G is an affordable smartphone that is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. This smartphone has an about 8.28mm thin body that weighs around 180 grams. It also features a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the back.

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G price, availability

The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G is available for pre-orders in China for a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,500). It will go on sale for the first time on June 17. It packs 128GB of onboard storage and offers 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. This Coolpad handset comes in Azure Blue, Firefly Black Moon, and Shadow White colours.

Coolpad Cool 20s 5G specifications

This entry-level smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent and a pixel density of 401 PPI. This smartphone runs on Android 11-based CoolOS 20.

For optics, this smartphone has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G is equipped with 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Coolpad Cool 20s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 163.02x74.75x8.28mm and weighs about 180g. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. In addition, it features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.