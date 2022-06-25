Technology News
Chinese OEM Said to Be Testing 240W Charger, Could Leave Vivo, iQoo Behind

The tipster has not revealed the name of the smartphone manufacturer.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 June 2022 19:23 IST
The iQoo 10 Pro is expected to come with 200W fast charging support

iQoo was recently tipped to be developing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered iQoo 10 Pro. This handset has been rumoured to support 200W wired charging. Vivo could also be working to bring a new flagship device to the market with support for 200W wired charging. Now, a notable tipster suggests that these smartphones could have already been left behind by a Chinese OEM. The tipster has not revealed the name of the manufacturer, but suggests that the charger is already reached the trial-production stage.

According to a post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, an unspecified Chinese OEM is trial-producing a 240W (24V / 10A) charger. The tipster had previously suggested that Vivo could be working on a new flagship smartphone with support for 200W fast charging. This handset is said to support 20V / 10A fast charging as well as backwards compatibility with 120W, 80W, and 66W charging rates. Vivo had recently launched the [Vivo X80] series of flagship smartphones. The top-end Vivo X80 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Another smartphone manufacturer trying to deliver next-generation charging speeds is [iQoo]. As per a past report, the company is developing the iQoo 10 Pro, the successor to the iQoo 9 Pro that was launched in India earlier this year in February. This handset has been tipped to offer 200W fast charging along with 50W or 60W wireless charging support. It is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. iQoo is expected to launch this handset sometime this year between July to September.

