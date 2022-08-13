Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Blu Bold N2 price is set at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,800).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 13 August 2022 00:06 IST
Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Blu

Blu Bold N2 (pictured) features 12 camera modes

Highlights
  • Blu Bold N2 features a dual front camera setup
  • It is currently available via Amazon in the US
  • The Bold N2 packs a 4,200mAh battery

Blu Bold N2 was launched in the US on Friday. The company's latest smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also features a dual camera setup at the front. The Bold N2 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face identification.

Blu Bold N2 price, availability

Blu Bold N2 has been priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) in the US for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is currently available via Amazon in the US. The Bold N2 is sold in a single Cyprus Teal colour option. The company is yet to reveal its availability and price details in other markets, including India.

Blu Bold N2 specifications

Blu Bold N2 is a 5G smartphone that runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution, and 393ppi pixel density. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Bold N2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone sports a quad rear AI camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with 115-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner of the display houses the dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Blu Bold N2 also features 12 camera modes including Food, Beach, Portrait, Landscape, Blue Sky, Plant, and more.

The new Blu Bold N2 features an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face ID for unlocking the handset. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi. It also gets a USB Type-C port for charging. The Bold N2 packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W MAX Quick Charge support. It measures 158.7 x 74.1 x 8.6mm, and weighs about 180g, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Blu Bold N2

Blu Bold N2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blu, Blu Bold N2, Blu Bold N2 price, Blu Bold N2 specifications
US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security

Related Stories

Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  2. OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on August 16
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  4. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  10. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
#Latest Stories
  1. MTNL Consolidated Loss Widens to Rs. 653 Crore in June Quarter: All Details
  2. US Gunman Posted 'Call to Arms' on Truth Social After FBI Searched Donald Trump's Home: Reports
  3. Automakers Struggle to Understand Whether New US Bill Allows EV Tax Credits for Customers
  4. Blu Bold N2 With Dimensity 810 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security
  6. Suspected Tornado Cash Crypto Mixer Developer Detained by Dutch Authorities: Details
  7. Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip in Development; to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
  8. Enforcement Directorate Freezes Crypto Platform Vauld’s Assets Worth Nearly Rs. 370 Crore: Details
  9. UN Development Body UNCTAD Believes Banks Should Be Banned From Holding Crypto
  10. CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.