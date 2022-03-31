Black Shark 5 series of gaming smartphones were unveiled on March 30. The lineup includes the base Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS, and the top-end Black Shark 5 Pro handsets. These smartphones are currently available for pre-orders in China and will officially go on sale starting April 2. They are packed with gaming-centric features such as AMOLED displays with refresh rates of up to 144Hz and touch sampling rates of 720Hz. Furthermore, this lineup is equipped with magnetic shoulder buttons to enable precision gaming.

[Black Shark] made the official [announcement] on the new phones through its Weibo account, revealing the launch price and available variants of the Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 RS, and Black Shark 5 Pro.

Black Shark 5 series price

The vanilla Black Shark 5 is listed to have three storage variants — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB — priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400), respectively. It is available in Heavenly White, Meteorite Black, and Explore Grey colour options.

The Black Shark 5 RS is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,300). The handset is available in Sky Black and Yaoxing Yellow.

The top-end Black Shark 5 Pro has a launch price of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 50,100) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,100) and the 16GB + 512GB storage variant is listed at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,600). Its colour options include Heavenly White and Meteorite Black.

Black Shark 5 specifications

The vanilla Black Shark 5 has a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. The screen can support up to 144Hz refresh rate and has a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The handset runs on the MIUI-based JoyUI 13 operating system. There is a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Black Shark 5 is equipped with a 4,650mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Black Shark 5 RS specifications

The Black Shark 5 RS sports a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED screen. It has a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The smartphone has 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the 8GB RAM variant packs a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the 12GB RAM model houses a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. To enable lagless gaming, it is equipped with an Adreno 660 GPU. Its 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup can capture up to 4K videos at 60fps. There is also a single selfie camera at the front. The handset has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Black Shark 5 Pro specifications

The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU for a smooth gaming experience. The chipset is kept at optimal temperatures by its dual vapour chambers. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 720Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the smartphone has a 108-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens on the back. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The Black Shark 5 Pro is equipped with “top-rated” speakers and four microphones. Its 4,650mAh battery can support 120W fast charging.