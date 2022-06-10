Technology News
loading

Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications

Black Shark 5 series debuted in China earlier this year in March.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 June 2022 13:27 IST
Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Black Shark

The Black Shark 5 Pro features an anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling system

Highlights
  • Black Shark 5 series features magnetic pop-up triggers for gaming
  • They pack a 4,650mAh battery with 120W Hyper Charge support
  • The Black Shark 5 series sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Black Shark launched its gaming flagship Black Shark 5 series, including the vanilla Black Shark 5 and the Black Shark 5 Pro, globally on Thursday, June 9. These handsets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. For gaming, they are equipped with magnetic pop-up triggers, a 144Hz display, and a liquid cooling system, The Xiaomi-owned brand had already debuted the Black Shark 5 series earlier this year in March. Notably, the Chinese lineup also included Black Shark 5 RS, which is absent from the global launch.

Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro price, availability

The Black Shark 5 can be purchased for $549 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model from the Black Shark site. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $649 (roughly Rs. 60,000). This Black Shark handset is available in Explorer Grey and Mirror Black colour options.

The Black Shark 5 Pro costs $799 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is available for $899 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and the 16GB RAM + 256GB RAM model is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 78,000). It is available on the official Black Shark site in Nebula White and Stellar Black colour options.

Black Shark 5 Pro specifications

This handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. The Black Shark 5 Pro features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 4,650mAh battery with support for 120W Hyper Charge technology. The Black Shark 5 Pro is fitted with magnetic pop-up triggers and an anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling system.

Black Shark 5 specifications

The vanilla Black Shark 5 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It features a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is fitted with magnetic pop-up triggers and an upgraded “Sandwich” liquid cooling system. It houses a 4,650mAh battery with support for 120W Hyper Charge fast charging technology.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Black Shark 5

Black Shark 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,650mAh
Resolution 1,800x2,400 pixels
Black Shark 5 Pro

Black Shark 5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,650mAh
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 price, Black Shark 5 specifications, Black Shark 5 Pro, Black Shark 5 Pro price, Black Shark 5 Pro specifications, Black Shark, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Owner Meta Urged to Review Policies on Moderation of Persian-Language Content Over Protests in Iran
Facebook Fails to Detect Violent Hate Speeches in Advertisements Submitted by Non-Profit Groups

Related Stories

Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  2. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  3. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  5. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  6. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
#Latest Stories
  1. After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  2. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  3. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  4. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  5. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  6. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  9. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  10. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.