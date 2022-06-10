Black Shark launched its gaming flagship Black Shark 5 series, including the vanilla Black Shark 5 and the Black Shark 5 Pro, globally on Thursday, June 9. These handsets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. For gaming, they are equipped with magnetic pop-up triggers, a 144Hz display, and a liquid cooling system, The Xiaomi-owned brand had already debuted the Black Shark 5 series earlier this year in March. Notably, the Chinese lineup also included Black Shark 5 RS, which is absent from the global launch.

Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro price, availability

The Black Shark 5 can be purchased for $549 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model from the Black Shark site. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $649 (roughly Rs. 60,000). This Black Shark handset is available in Explorer Grey and Mirror Black colour options.

The Black Shark 5 Pro costs $799 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is available for $899 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and the 16GB RAM + 256GB RAM model is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 78,000). It is available on the official Black Shark site in Nebula White and Stellar Black colour options.

Black Shark 5 Pro specifications

This handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. The Black Shark 5 Pro features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 4,650mAh battery with support for 120W Hyper Charge technology. The Black Shark 5 Pro is fitted with magnetic pop-up triggers and an anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling system.

Black Shark 5 specifications

The vanilla Black Shark 5 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It features a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is fitted with magnetic pop-up triggers and an upgraded “Sandwich” liquid cooling system. It houses a 4,650mAh battery with support for 120W Hyper Charge fast charging technology.