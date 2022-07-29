Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 9 price starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 July 2022 10:39 IST
Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ZenFone 9 has dual stereo speakers

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 9 is offered in four colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery
  • There is a 12-megapixel selfie sensor on Asus ZenFone 9

Asus ZenFone 9 was unveiled on Thursday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new Zenfone series handset from the Taiwanese smartphone brand is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. You'll get dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 4,300mAh battery on the ZenFone 9. It packs dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Asus ZenFone 9 price, availability

The price of the Asus ZenFone 9 starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, and Starry Blue colour options.

The base variant of the ZenFone 9 is initially available for purchase in Taiwan, whereas other variants are available for pre-orders at this moment. Details about its pricing and availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Asus ZenFone 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 9 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. It features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and 112 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The HDR10 and HDR10+ certified display also includes always-on support and it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel protection as well. Under the hood, the ZenFone 9 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU.

For photos and videos, the ZenFone 9 has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with 113-degree field of view. The main rear camera comes with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser. For selfies, the Asus ZenFone 9 sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens. The camera setup is preloaded with camera modes and filters including pro video, slow motion, light trail, panorama, night photography, and time-lapse photography among others. It offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display Fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Asus ZenFone 9 has an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant.

The ZenFone 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 18.5 hours of video playback time and up to 8 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

Asus has packed dual microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology to boost the audio recording capability of the ZenFone 9. The handset has dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. Further, the handset measures 146.5x68.1x9.1mm and weighs 169 grams.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ZenFone 9

Asus ZenFone 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 5.90-inch
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 9, Asus ZenFone 9 Price, Asus ZenFone 9 Specifications, Asus ZenFone Series, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram Pauses TikTok-Style Redesign After Complaints, Says Shift to Video Inevitable: Report

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section of IT Act, Industry Reacts
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. IMF Exec Believes Some Stablecoins Are More Vulnerable to Crashes
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
  2. India Tops List of Countries Looking to Block Tweets of Journalists, News Outlets, Twitter Says
  3. Miami City to Make Splash in NFT Arena in Partnership with Mastercard, Time USA, Salesforce
  4. Samsung Repair Mode Announced, Claims to Protect User's Personal Data When Visiting Service Centres
  5. Analogue Deep Learning Offers Faster AI Computation With Lower Energy Consumption, MIT Researchers Say
  6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
  8. Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details
  9. Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
  10. WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.