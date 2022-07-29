Asus ZenFone 9 was unveiled on Thursday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new Zenfone series handset from the Taiwanese smartphone brand is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. You'll get dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 4,300mAh battery on the ZenFone 9. It packs dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Asus ZenFone 9 price, availability

The price of the Asus ZenFone 9 starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, and Starry Blue colour options.

The base variant of the ZenFone 9 is initially available for purchase in Taiwan, whereas other variants are available for pre-orders at this moment. Details about its pricing and availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Asus ZenFone 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 9 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. It features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and 112 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The HDR10 and HDR10+ certified display also includes always-on support and it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel protection as well. Under the hood, the ZenFone 9 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU.

For photos and videos, the ZenFone 9 has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with 113-degree field of view. The main rear camera comes with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser. For selfies, the Asus ZenFone 9 sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens. The camera setup is preloaded with camera modes and filters including pro video, slow motion, light trail, panorama, night photography, and time-lapse photography among others. It offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display Fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Asus ZenFone 9 has an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant.

The ZenFone 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 18.5 hours of video playback time and up to 8 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

Asus has packed dual microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology to boost the audio recording capability of the ZenFone 9. The handset has dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. Further, the handset measures 146.5x68.1x9.1mm and weighs 169 grams.