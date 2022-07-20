Technology News
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch

Asus Zenfone 9’s global launch is set to take place on July 28.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 July 2022 14:22 IST
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SnoopyTech

Asus Zenfone 9 is said to have a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 9 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It might boast dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack
  • The Asus Zenfone 9 may come with an under-display fingerprint sensor

Asus Zenfone 9 is confirmed to launch on July 28. The company has revealed the official first look of the handset offering a glimpse at the front panel, which features a hole-punch slot on the top-left corner. It is said to be a compact offering from Asus with only a 5.9-inch display. Now, a week before its launch, a notable tipster has leaked several design renders of the Asus Zenfone 9. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at every design aspect of the smartphone.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) tweeted the supposed design renders of the Asus Zenfone 9 on Tuesday. The tipster claims that these renders were meant for the press. They showcase a clean look at the compact flat-edge display sporting minimal borders and a hole-punch slot on the top-left corner. On the back, the handset sports two large cameras, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with gimbal stabilisation — expected to be a Sony IMX766 sensor. Furthermore, it is seen sporting iPhone-like flat side panels with the right side featuring the volume rockers and the power button. At the base, the Zenfone 9 is depicted to have a USB Type-C port, SIM card tray slot, speaker grille, and a microphone. Whereas at the top, this handset could also feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus Zenfone 9 specifications (expected)

A supposed promo video of the Asus Zenfone 9 had also recently leaked revealing some of the key specifications of the handset. It is said to sport a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Zenfone 9 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup headline by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens. It is likely to feature a 4,300mAh battery as well. The smartphone could get dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Asus Zenfone 9, Asus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
