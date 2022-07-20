Asus Zenfone 9 is confirmed to launch on July 28. The company has revealed the official first look of the handset offering a glimpse at the front panel, which features a hole-punch slot on the top-left corner. It is said to be a compact offering from Asus with only a 5.9-inch display. Now, a week before its launch, a notable tipster has leaked several design renders of the Asus Zenfone 9. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at every design aspect of the smartphone.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) tweeted the supposed design renders of the Asus Zenfone 9 on Tuesday. The tipster claims that these renders were meant for the press. They showcase a clean look at the compact flat-edge display sporting minimal borders and a hole-punch slot on the top-left corner. On the back, the handset sports two large cameras, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with gimbal stabilisation — expected to be a Sony IMX766 sensor. Furthermore, it is seen sporting iPhone-like flat side panels with the right side featuring the volume rockers and the power button. At the base, the Zenfone 9 is depicted to have a USB Type-C port, SIM card tray slot, speaker grille, and a microphone. Whereas at the top, this handset could also feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Asus Zenfone 9 specifications (expected)

A supposed promo video of the Asus Zenfone 9 had also recently leaked revealing some of the key specifications of the handset. It is said to sport a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Zenfone 9 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup headline by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens. It is likely to feature a 4,300mAh battery as well. The smartphone could get dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.