Asus Zenfone 9 has surfaced online in an alleged promo video ahead of the formal announcement, giving us a glimpse at the design of the phone, as well as specifications. The new Zenfone series handset from the Taiwanese smartphone brand is expected to launch soon, however, the exact date is yet to be confirmed by the company. In the video, the Asus Zenfone 9 is seen with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

A YouTube channel named Fenibook has posted the alleged promo video of the Asus Zenfone 9. In the video, the smartphone is shown in multiple colour options with a hole-punch display design. The video suggests a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the handset. Further, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the back, it is seen carrying a dual camera module with a LED flash with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser. The camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It could also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

As per the video, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. It could also get dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack for a better audio experience. The handset is shown with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Asus ZenFone 9 will succeed the Asus ZenFone 8, which was unveiled in select markets in May last year with a starting price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and packs dual rear cameras. Other major highlights of the phone include 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, 64-megapixel primary sensor, IP68-certified build and 4,000mAh battery.