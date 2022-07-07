Technology News
loading

Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED

Asus Zenfone 9 could sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 July 2022 18:00 IST
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED

Photo Credit: YouTube/ @fenibook

In the video, Asus Zenfone 9 is seen with a hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Promo video of Asus Zenfone 9 has surfaced online
  • The phone could feature a 50-megapixel
  • Asus Zenfone 9 will succeed Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 9 has surfaced online in an alleged promo video ahead of the formal announcement, giving us a glimpse at the design of the phone, as well as specifications. The new Zenfone series handset from the Taiwanese smartphone brand is expected to launch soon, however, the exact date is yet to be confirmed by the company. In the video, the Asus Zenfone 9 is seen with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

A YouTube channel named Fenibook has posted the alleged promo video of the Asus Zenfone 9. In the video, the smartphone is shown in multiple colour options with a hole-punch display design. The video suggests a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the handset. Further, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the back, it is seen carrying a dual camera module with a LED flash with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser. The camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It could also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

As per the video, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. It could also get dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack for a better audio experience. The handset is shown with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Asus ZenFone 9 will succeed the Asus ZenFone 8, which was unveiled in select markets in May last year with a starting price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and packs dual rear cameras. Other major highlights of the phone include 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, 64-megapixel primary sensor, IP68-certified build and 4,000mAh battery.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Zenfone 9, Asus Zenfone 9 Specifications, Asus Zenfone 8, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
  3. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  4. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  8. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  9. Elon Musk Said to Have Twins With Top Neuralink Executive Last Year: Report
  10. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  2. Realme Notebook Air With 4.9mm Wide Bezels to Launch on July 12; Colour Options Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Alleged TUV SUD Listing Tips 33W Fast Charging Support
  4. Delta Airlines Launches 'Parallel Reality' Personalised Flight Information Board At Detroit Metropolitan Airport
  5. God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed
  6. Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report
  8. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED
  9. Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
  10. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.