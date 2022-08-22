Asus ZenFone 9 may be launched in India on August 23, as per a tipster. It could debut in the country with the Asus 9z moniker. The smartphone from Asus was launched in July with a hole-punch display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, dual rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and a 4,300mAh battery. The Taiwanese company has equipped the handset with to 16GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound.

As per a tweet by YouTuber Sahil Karoul, the Asus ZenFone 9 will be launched in India on August 23 (Tuesday) in India. Since, Asus does not launch phones with ZenFone moniker due to trademark issues, the handset may come in India as Asus 9z following the naming style that the Taiwanese company has been following for a few years now. The smartphone was launched as the company's latest flagship in a few markets in two configuration options and three colours.

Asus ZenFone 9 specifications

The Asus ZenFone 9 runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certifications. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that has 113-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the Asus ZenFone 9 sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

The Asus ZenFone 9 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It comes with an in-display Fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, dual microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology, and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound.