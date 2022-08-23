Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 6D is expected to sport a a 165Hz Samsung Display flat screen.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 August 2022 15:14 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6 series is launched in two colour options

Asus ROG Phone 6D could be heading for a launch soon, based on leaks by a tipster and the appearance of the handset on certification sites. Two Asus handset with model number ASUS_AI2203_A and ASUS_AI2203_B were reportedly spotted on 3C and these numbers are said to belong to the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D. The smartphone has also reportedly made its appearance on the RoHS certification tab on the official website, confirming the name of the phone. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India last month.

Based on recent leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 6D is expected to launch soon. As mentioned earlier, two upcoming Asus handsets with the model number ASUS_AI2203_A and ASUS_AI2203_B were reportedly spotted on the 3C website. According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, these model numbers belong to the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D.

The tipster has also hinted that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset. The Asus ROG Phone 6D is also expected to sport a a 165Hz Samsung Display flat screen. The handset will also feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging.

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 6D has also reportedly made its appearance on the RoHS certification tab on the official website, confirming the name of the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India in July. The two gaming smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of RAM. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and exclusive ROG tuning technology. Both the handsets smartphones come with a 6,000mAh battery and house a triple rear camera setup.

