Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is set to launch globally on September 19. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has reportedly shared purported renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D series. The series will include the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, according to a report. The images suggest that the Asus ROG Phone 6D will bear a similar resemblance to the vanilla ROG Phone 6, which was launched earlier in July. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate can be seen with a similar design as the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared purported renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and the ROG Phone 6D. From the images shared, it looks like the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will feature a design similar to the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which was launched globally alongside the vanilla ROG Phone 6 in July. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 6D renders suggest that it will sport a design similar to the ROG Phone 6.

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Taipei-based tech giant has already announced that it will globally unveil the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate on September 19 in Taipei at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST).

The company has also teased some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The gaming-phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, unlike the ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate's chipset is said to feature an ARM Cortex-X2 core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, along with support for LPDDR5X RAM. A dedicated landing page for the phone is currently available on the company's website. It is said to feature similar specifications as the ROG Phone 6 Pro and vanilla ROG Phone 6.

According to an earlier report, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 rear camera setup. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. The smartphone has reportedly also visited multiple certification websites, tipping various specifications of the handset ahead of its launch in September.

