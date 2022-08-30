Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D Purported Renders Surface Online: Report

Asus ROG Phone 6 Ultimate is set to launch globally on September 19.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 22:49 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D Purported Renders Surface Online: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will feature a design similar to the ROG Phone 6 Pro, as per the renders

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • The ROG Phone 6 series was unveiled in July
  • The Asus Rog Phone 6D Ultimate is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is set to launch globally on September 19. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has reportedly shared purported renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D series. The series will include the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, according to a report. The images suggest that the Asus ROG Phone 6D will bear a similar resemblance to the vanilla ROG Phone 6, which was launched earlier in July. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate can be seen with a similar design as the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared purported renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and the ROG Phone 6D. From the images shared, it looks like the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will feature a design similar to the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which was launched globally alongside the vanilla ROG Phone 6 in July. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 6D renders suggest that it will sport a design similar to the ROG Phone 6.

asus rog phone 6d ultimate renders leaked 91mobiles evan blass Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Taipei-based tech giant has already announced that it will globally unveil the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate on September 19 in Taipei at 8pm local time (5:30pm IST).

The company has also teased some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The gaming-phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, unlike the ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate's chipset is said to feature an ARM Cortex-X2 core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, along with support for LPDDR5X RAM. A dedicated landing page for the phone is currently available on the company's website. It is said to feature similar specifications as the ROG Phone 6 Pro and vanilla ROG Phone 6.

According to an earlier report, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 rear camera setup. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. The smartphone has reportedly also visited multiple certification websites, tipping various specifications of the handset ahead of its launch in September.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 6D, Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro
Zomato to Narrow Focus to Delivery, Hyperpure Restaurant Supplies, Quick Commerce: Report

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D Purported Renders Surface Online: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. Brahmāstra to Blonde, the 7 Biggest Movies in September
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  6. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  7. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC
#Latest Stories
  1. Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Mohit Suri's Action Thriller to Release September 9 on Netflix
  2. Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D Purported Renders Surface Online: Report
  3. Zomato to Narrow Focus to Delivery, Hyperpure Restaurant Supplies, Quick Commerce: Report
  4. Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  6. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  7. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  8. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  10. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.