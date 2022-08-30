Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate With Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC to Launch on September 19

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate would be the third member in the Asus ROG Phone 6 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 August 2022 13:57 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate With Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC to Launch on September 19

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate could feature a 165Hz Samsung display

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 was unveiled in India in July
  • The brand is teasing arrival of new phone through a dedicated microsite
  • Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be a gaming-oriented phone

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is all set to hit the global market on September 19, the Taiwan-based company confirmed on Monday. A dedicated microsite on Asus's website is teasing the launch. The new gaming-focused phone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The upcoming model will be part of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that currently includes the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is likely to feature the same design and specifications as the other two models in the lineup.

The new Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be launched on September 19 in select global markets. The launch event will be held simultaneously in New York at 8am local time, Berlin at 2pm local time, and Taipei at 8pm local time (5.30pm IST). It is teased to be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The newly unveiled SoC integrated with LPDDR5X RAM carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz clock speed. Asus has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 6D. However, the listing doesn't reveal price details or any other specifications of the upcoming device.

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate would be the third member in the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that was unveiled in July this year with the vanilla ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The upcoming model is likely to offer similar specifications as the other two models in the lineup.

Past leaks suggested the presence of a 165Hz Samsung display on the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera and could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging. It has popped up on multiple certification websites as well.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 18GB + 512GB model.

Both models are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. They sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and exclusive ROG tuning technology. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro pack a 6,000mAh battery and feature a triple rear camera setup.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Specifications, Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nokia, Logitech, Ericsson, More Western Tech Companies Announce Plans to Exit Russia
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate With Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC to Launch on September 19
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  6. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.