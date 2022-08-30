Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is all set to hit the global market on September 19, the Taiwan-based company confirmed on Monday. A dedicated microsite on Asus's website is teasing the launch. The new gaming-focused phone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The upcoming model will be part of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that currently includes the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is likely to feature the same design and specifications as the other two models in the lineup.

The new Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be launched on September 19 in select global markets. The launch event will be held simultaneously in New York at 8am local time, Berlin at 2pm local time, and Taipei at 8pm local time (5.30pm IST). It is teased to be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The newly unveiled SoC integrated with LPDDR5X RAM carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz clock speed. Asus has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 6D. However, the listing doesn't reveal price details or any other specifications of the upcoming device.

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate would be the third member in the Asus ROG Phone 6 series that was unveiled in July this year with the vanilla ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The upcoming model is likely to offer similar specifications as the other two models in the lineup.

Past leaks suggested the presence of a 165Hz Samsung display on the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. It is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera and could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging. It has popped up on multiple certification websites as well.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 18GB + 512GB model.

Both models are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. They sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and exclusive ROG tuning technology. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro pack a 6,000mAh battery and feature a triple rear camera setup.