Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details

Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details

Asus ROG Phone 6D series will not be available in North America.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 19:40 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details

Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate includes the AeroActive Cooler 6 in the box

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition comes with a Batman accessories set
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6D sports AURA RGB lighting on the back
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6D series packs a 6,000mAh battery, 65W fast charging

Asus ROG Phone 6D series, comprising the vanilla Asus ROG Phone 6D and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, was launched globally on Monday. These handsets boast similar specifications to the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro that have already made their debut in global markets. The most significant upgrade is the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC in the updated gaming smartphone series. Similar to its predecessors, the Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate both sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Asus also announced that it has collaborated with Warner Bros to launch the Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition handset as well.

Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price, availability

The Asus ROG Phone 6D with AURA RGB lighting pricing starts from EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 75,500), and the handset will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which includes the AeroActive Cooler 6, has a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model that costs EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000).

Both of these Asus handsets come exclusively in Space Gray colour. These smartphones will soon go on sale in Europe. However, the company has revealed that the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will not be making their way to North America.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition price, availability

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition has two variants. The ROG Phone 6D-based variant of the handset, which is powered by Dimensity 9000+ with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, will soon go on sale in Europe for EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 95,500).

Asus has not revealed the pricing of the ROG Phone 6-based model of this special edition handset, which features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This variant will be sold in the US and Canada.

Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate specifications, features

These new ASUS handsets share several specifications and features, including the 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D are both powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with a Mali-G710 GPU. They are equipped with high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Both handsets feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. They sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well.

asus rog phone 6d asus_rog_phone_6d

The ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. They feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual front-facing speakers, and tri-microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction technology. For gaming, these smartphones are equipped with upgraded AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic sensors, which support gestures like Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.

The standard ROG Phone 6D sports Aura RGB lighting on the back panel that offers up to 16.77 million colour options. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate features a 2-inch OLED display on the back that can notify users of incoming calls, charging status, and more. Users can also create custom animations for the display.

Aside from the GameCool 6 cooling system featured on the regular ROG Phone 6D, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate also has the AeroActive Portal that is designed to directly route the airflow from the AeroActive Cooler 6 to the interior of the smartphone for enhanced heat dissipation.

Both of these Asus smartphones run on Android 12 and the company has promised two OS upgrades and up to 2 years of security updates. The ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate are 5G handsets that also support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC connectivity. They also feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition specifications, features

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, depending on the region, borrows its specification from either the ROG Phone 6 or the ROG Phone 6D. North American customers will be able to purchase the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered variant whereas the rest of the world will get the Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered model.

The smartphone has been redesigned with several Batman-related elements, the most prominent being the RGB Batman symbol on the back. The Android 12-based operating system has an animated Batman theme pack, including live wallpapers, redesigned app icon frame, custom in-display fingerprint icon, Batman-inspired notifications sounds, and more.

asus rog phone 6 batman edition asus_rog_phone_6_batman_edition

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is shipped in a custom water-resistant storage case. It also comes with exclusive three-piece Batman accessories set as well. There is a Bat-Signal Projector that can be used to project two versions of the Bat-Signal on nearby surfaces. This smartphone also comes with the Batman Aero Case that sports a 3D Batman emblem on the outside and a special 'easter egg' design on the inside. Finally, there is a Batman symbol-shaped SIM ejector pin with a Gotham-inspired holder.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ROG Phone 6D

Asus ROG Phone 6D

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition

Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2448 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 6D, Asus ROG Phone 6D price, Asus ROG Phone 6D specifications, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate specifications, Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition price, Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition specifications, Asus, Republic of Gamers, ROG
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  3. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  4. GTA 6 Early Gameplay Leaked Online, Female Lead Character Revealed
  5. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  6. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  8. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report
  3. Honor X6 Moniker Confirmed by Company; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco M4 5G, Poco F4 5G, to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices
  5. Google Asked by RBI, MeitY to Step up Checks Against Illegal Lending Apps in India: Report
  6. iPhone 12 Discounted Price for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Teased: All Details
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Capped at 27W, Required Time With Various Chargers Revealed: Report
  8. Terra's Do Kwon Claims He's Not on the Run From South Korean Law Enforcement
  9. SEBI Invites Bids for Web Intelligence Tool to Analyse Unstructured, Publicly Available Data on Social Media
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise Update Adds Spider-Gwen, Chrome Splash, New Abilities, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.