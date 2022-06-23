Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications have been tipped just days ahead of the official launch. The new ROG Phone is said to come with a 165Hz OLED display and carry an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The gaming phone is also claimed to debut alongside three new accessories by the Taiwanese company. The ROG Phone 6 will be the successor to the ROG Phone 5 that debuted last year. Asus also expanded its ROG Phone's lineup last year with the introduction of the ROG Phone 5s in August.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the purported specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 6 on Twitter. The details appeared a couple of weeks before the official launch of the gaming phone that is set for July 5.

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Asus ROG Phone 6 will carry a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This is an upgrade over the ROG Phone 5 that came with the same 6.78-inch display but with a 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Phone 6 is also said to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 18GB of RAM and maximum of 1TB onboard storage. The ROG Phone 5 also had up to 18GB of RAM but maximum 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, the new gaming phone is claimed to run Android 12, which is an upgrade over the Android 11 available on the ROG Phone 5 at the time of its launch.

Asus is tipped to have offered a 64-megapixel primary camera on the ROG Phone 6 that would include improved optics and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. However, the improvements are yet to be revealed. It is important to point out that the ROG Phone 5 also came with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

The ROG Phone 6 is said to have 'Advanced Gaming Triggers' that could help deliver an upgraded user experience. The phone is also tipped to come with a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery that would include 65W fast charging support. The charging speed was recently suggested by a purported listing on China's 3C website. Also, both the claimed battery capacity and charging speed are identical with those of the ROG Phone 5.

Alongside the ROG Phone 6, Asus is rumoured to have the ROG Phone 6 Pro in the works that would debut alongside the regular model next month. Some 2D renders allegedly showing the design of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro appeared earlier this year to suggest their development ahead of the official announcement.