Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Imminent Launch

Asus ROG Phone 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 June 2022 11:14 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 6 will succeed the ROG Phone 5 that was launched in March 2021

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 will sport an AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate
  • It is said to support up to 65W fast charging speeds
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6 could feature a triple rear camera setup

Asus ROG Phone 6 series is soon going to make its way to the global markets. The lineup is said to feature the regular Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. Earlier this month, the company confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone 6 series will launch globally on July 5. It has since been hyping up various features of the lineup. In a new tweet, Asus has revealed that the ROG Phone 6 will offer improved thermals over its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5.

As per a tweet by ROG Global, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is claimed to offer up to 30 percent improved Vapor Chamber and up to 85 percent boosted graphite sheet performances for a stable gaming experience. Asus has revealed a few other features of the ROG Phone 6 in the build-up to its launch. This gaming smartphone will sport an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, it is claimed to be the first gaming smartphone to be fitted with this Qualcomm chipset.

There may be a few other reveals as the July 5 launch date inches closer. Asus has set up a microsite counting down to the launch of the ROG Phone 6 series. Recently, the vanilla ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro were reportedly spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The alleged listings suggest that these 5G-enabled handsets will support 15W normal charging and up to 65W fast charging speeds. Alleged design renders of the two gaming smartphones have also leaked. They depict both of the handsets sporting a rectangular camera module housing a horizontally-aligned triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, Asus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Poco X4 GT Specifications Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
Oppo Pad Air India Launch Expected Soon as Tablet Gets BIS Certification: Report

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  3. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  4. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  7. China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water on Moon Surface
  8. Oppo Pad Air Gets BIS Certification, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. New Android Feature Hopes to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Adding Drag-and-Drop Feature to Chrome Download Menu
  3. TikTok Agrees to Boost EU Consumers' Rights, Averts Possible Sanctions
  4. Facebook Updates Its Policy to Take Down Fake Reviews Aimed At Duping Business Pages
  5. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Smartphone Alleged Renders Surface Online, Specifications Leaked
  6. Microsoft to Cease Use of Facial Recognition Tool Known for Identifying Emotion
  7. Elon Musk Confirms 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
  8. New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report
  9. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
  10. Chris Evans Says Would Love to Return for MCU’s Fantastic Four as Human Torch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.