Asus ROG Phone 6 series has been confirmed to launch on July 5 in global markets virtually. Users will be able to watch the livestream of the event at 5:30pm in India, 8pm in Taipei, 2pm in Berlin, and 8am in New York. The company has also said that new accessories and gaming headphones will be two more things to look out for in the event. The launch of Asus ROG Phone 6 series has been announced with the tagline “For Those Who Dare”.

Taiwanese company, Asus has announced, through a poster on Twitter, that it will be globally launching its new top-of-the-line gaming smartphone series, the ROG Phone 6, on July 5. Asus said that the event will be held virtually at 8pm in Taipei, Taiwan. People across the globe can tune in to the live stream of the event at 5:30pm India Time, 2pm Berlin Time, and 8am New York Time.

The company is calling the virtual launch event “ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare”. In the tweet, Asus also said that two more things to look out for in the event will new accessories and new gaming headphones.

There is not much known about the specifications of the smartphone. Earlier, a teaser was released by Asus on Instagram and Weibo that said that the ROG Phone 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also claimed to be the first gaming smartphone to be running this SoC.

According to an earlier report , the leaked renders of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro showed a horizontal triple rear camera setup placed in a rectangular camera module with the flash. The design in the renders was seen to be similar to that of last year's ROG Phone 5 series with marginal changes.

