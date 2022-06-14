Technology News
  Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Speeds Revealed

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Speeds Revealed

Asus ROG Phone 6 series will be unveiled during a launch event on July 5.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 June 2022 14:58 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Speeds Revealed

Photo Credit: Equal Leaks/ Twitter

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series is said to feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • They are confirmed to sport AMOLED displays with 165Hz refresh rate
  • Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro could support 65W fast charging

Asus is gearing up to globally unveil its ROG Phone 6 series of gaming smartphones which is said to include the vanilla ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. Its online launch event has been set to take place on July 5 at 5:30pm IST. Now, a couple of weeks prior to its launch, the two ROG Phone 6 series handsets have allegedly surfaced on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The supposed listing has revealed the expected fast charging speeds of these smartphones.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on the 3C site. The vanilla model is listed bearing the model number ASUS_AI2201_A, whereas the Pro model is said to have the model number ASUS_AI2201_B. According to the supposed listing, both of the Asus handsets support 15W charging in normal mode and up to 65W fast charging. The alleged 3C listing also suggests that these will be 5G handsets, which was expected anyway from these flagship gaming offerings.

So far, Asus has confirmed that the ROG Phone 6 series will feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The company also claims that the ROG Phone 6 will be the first gaming smartphone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Asus could share more specifications regarding these smartphones as the launch date inches closer.

Earlier this year in January, 2D renders of the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro had surfaced. The leaked renders showcase only the rear panel of these handsets. They are depicted to feature a horizontally aligned triple rear camera setup with a flash housed in a rectangular camera module. These renders showcase a similar design to the ROG Phone 5 series that was launched in India last year.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, Asus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
