Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed as World's First IPX4 Rated Water Splash Resistant Gaming Smartphone

The Asus ROG Phone 6 has been confirmed to be resistant to water splashes from any direction.  

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 June 2022 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 series will launch on July 5 in global markets
  • The internal testing of the handset has reportedly begun in India
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Asus ROG Phone 6 series is all set to launch on July 5 in global markets. The gaming focussed phone is also expected to reach the Indian market soon as the internal testing of the handset has reportedly begun in the country. Meanwhile, the company has recently released a new teaser, which shows that the upcoming ROG Phone 6 series will be the “world's first IPX4 gaming phone," which means that the smartphone is resistant to water splashes from any direction.

According to a teaser released by ROG Global via a tweet, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 will come with an IPX4 rating, which is said to be the world's first water splash resistant gaming smartphone. On the other hand, a recent report also says that the upcoming gaming smartphone series has gone into the testing phase in India. The brand is expected to unveil the phone in the Indian market soon, and it is tipped to be available via Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 6 specifications (expected)

The Asus ROG Phone 6 was previously listed on TENAA, showing off the specifications. It is listed with the model number ASUS_AI2201_B. The listing indicates a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the upcoming phone. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is shown with up to 18GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. As per TENAA, the phone will have a 64-megapixel main rear sensor. For the front, the phone is listed on the certification site with a 12-megapixel front camera. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It could measure 172.834x77.252x10.39mm and weigh 229 grams.

Asus has announced the launch date of the upcoming smartphone series for July 5. It is expected to feature a 165Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Alongside the ROG Phone 6, Asus is rumoured to have the ROG Phone 6 Pro in the works that would debut alongside the regular model next month.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 6 Series, IPX4, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Asus
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
