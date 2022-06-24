Technology News
loading

Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India

Leaked renders of Asus ROG Phone 6 shows Tencent branding on the back panel.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 June 2022 11:23 IST
Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to include up to 18GB RAM

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The new gaming phone is expected to launch in India soon
  • ROG Phone 6 will be the successor to ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 6 series is all set to launch on July 5 in global markets. The renders of the smartphone have leaked online just days ahead of the official launch. The renders from the alleged TENAA listing show a triple rear camera setup and Tencent branding on the Asus ROG Phone 6. The gaming focussed phone is also expected to reach the Indian market soon and the internal testing of the device has reportedly begun in the country. It is said to go on sale via Flipkart. The new ROG Phone could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will succeed the ROG Phone 5 that debuted last year.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 from an alleged TENAA listing. The leaked renders show the handset with the ROG logo and Tencent branding on the back indicating the company's partnership with the Chinese gaming giant. The phone is shown with a triple camera unit on the rear arranged in the upper left corner of the device.

In another tweet, Mukul Sharma claimed that Asus ROG Phone 6 has gone into the testing phase in India. The brand is expected to unveil the phone in the Indian market soon and it is tipped to be available via Flipkart.

The phone was previously listed on TENAA with just the specifications. It is listed with the model number ASUS_AI2201_B. The listing indicates a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the upcoming phone. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is shown with up to 18GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. As per TENAA, the phone will have a 64-megapixel main rear sensor. For selfies, the phone is listed on the certification site with a 12-megapixel front camera. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It could measure 172.834×77.252×10.39mm and weigh 229 grams.

Asus has already announced that the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 6 will take place on July 5 virtually. It is expected to feature a 165Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Alongside the gaming phone, Asus is expected to unveil ROG Phone 6 Pro.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications, Asus, Asus ROG Phone 5, Tencent
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart
Coinbase-Funded ‘Vauld’ Sacks 30 Percent Workforce Amid Tense Market

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
  8. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. HP Launches New Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops & Desktops in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition to Come With Even More Colour Options: Report
  2. Doogee S61, S61 Pro With Night Vision Camera, Military-Grade Durability Surface: All Details
  3. Coinbase-Funded ‘Vauld’ Sacks 30 Percent Workforce Amid Tense Market
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Leaked Online, Reportedly Enters Testing in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 India Pre-Order Details Briefly Surfaced on Flipkart
  6. Khaby Lame Reportedly Becomes Most-Followed TikTok Video Creator 
  7. Twitter's Closed Caption Toggle Is Now Available on iOS, Android
  8. Toyota Recalls 2,700 Electric Cars Produced Between March and June for Faulty Wheel That May Detach
  9. YouTube Music Rolls Out Support for Android 12’s Media Recommendations Feature: Report
  10. Artificial Photosynthesis Developed to Help Make Food Production More Energy-Efficient
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.