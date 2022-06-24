Asus ROG Phone 6 series is all set to launch on July 5 in global markets. The renders of the smartphone have leaked online just days ahead of the official launch. The renders from the alleged TENAA listing show a triple rear camera setup and Tencent branding on the Asus ROG Phone 6. The gaming focussed phone is also expected to reach the Indian market soon and the internal testing of the device has reportedly begun in the country. It is said to go on sale via Flipkart. The new ROG Phone could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will succeed the ROG Phone 5 that debuted last year.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted renders of the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 from an alleged TENAA listing. The leaked renders show the handset with the ROG logo and Tencent branding on the back indicating the company's partnership with the Chinese gaming giant. The phone is shown with a triple camera unit on the rear arranged in the upper left corner of the device.

In another tweet, Mukul Sharma claimed that Asus ROG Phone 6 has gone into the testing phase in India. The brand is expected to unveil the phone in the Indian market soon and it is tipped to be available via Flipkart.

The phone was previously listed on TENAA with just the specifications. It is listed with the model number ASUS_AI2201_B. The listing indicates a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the upcoming phone. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is shown with up to 18GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB onboard storage. As per TENAA, the phone will have a 64-megapixel main rear sensor. For selfies, the phone is listed on the certification site with a 12-megapixel front camera. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It could measure 172.834×77.252×10.39mm and weigh 229 grams.

Asus has already announced that the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 6 will take place on July 5 virtually. It is expected to feature a 165Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Alongside the gaming phone, Asus is expected to unveil ROG Phone 6 Pro.