Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition renders have surfaced online, as per a report. The special edition smartphone is said to predominantly feature new themes, with very minute design changes to the rear panel. As per the image shared, the purported ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition can be seen with a Batman wallpaper. The rear panel can be seen with a slightly changed colour scheme to match the theme. The phone can also be seen with Batman engraved under the ROG branding.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked a render of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition. As per the report, the rumoured special edition handset will only feature new themes, which have been tailored to match Batman's aesthetics. The front and rear panel design of the handset appears to be identical to the vanilla ROG Phone 6, with a few changes.

At the back, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition can be seen with shades of Blue and Purple used to highlight the lines at the at the back. The name ‘Batman' also appears at the back under the ROG branding. The “ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition” branding is also visible on the right side of the rear panel. The rear camera module placement, the display chin and bezels, and the button placement appear to be the same as the ROG Phone 6.

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone 6 was launched in India in July this year, alongside the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The phone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 SoC, coupled with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Asus ROG Phone 6 gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the phone gets a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

