Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 5s price in India starts at Rs. 49,999, while ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 February 2022 12:16 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

(L-R) Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro sport 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 5s series debut globally in August 2021
  • They pack a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
  • Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro features a secondary PMOLED display at the back

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The two gaming smartphones are powered by the top-end Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both smartphones sport a triple rear camera setup and pack a 6,000mAh battery. Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro were globally unveiled in August last year.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro price in India

Asus ROG Phone 5s is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 57,999. On the other hand, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999. The Asus gaming smartphones will go on sale on February 18 via Flipkart. The vanilla Asus ROG Phone 5s is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, ROG Phone 5s Pro is offered in Phantom Black colour option. The gaming smartphones initially debuted globally in August last year.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro run Android 11 with ROG UI. Both sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 24ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. Both gaming smartphones get 2.5D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display duties are handled by a Pixelworks i6 processor. The ROG Phone 5s Pro also features a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The former is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the latter gets 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Both Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro feature triple rear camera setups. They get a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, they get a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. They also sport dual front stereo speakers as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Connectivity options on Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NaviC, accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, under-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro pack dual-cell 6,000mAh batteries with 30W fast charging support. They both measure 172.83x77.25x9.9mm and weigh 238 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
