Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Asus 8z is offered in lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 March 2022 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus 8z will be available in Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black colour options

Highlights
  • Asus 8z gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Asus 8z packs a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor

Asus 8z India sale begins for the first time today (March 7) at 12pm. The smartphone was launched in India in February with an aim to cater to the needs of people looking for a compact flagship, as per Asus. It comes with a 5.9-inch display, dual rear cameras with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Asus 8z price in India, availability

Asus 8z price in India is set at Rs. 42,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The Asus phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart from 12pm (noon) in Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black colour options.

Asus 8z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus 8z runs on Android 11-based ZenUI 8. It sports a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, the Asus 8z gets a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The phone also sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 selfie camera with a dual phase-detection autofocus lens for selfies and video chats.

The Asus 8z smartphone comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage that supports expansion through HDD over NTFS format. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with stereo speakers and triple microphones. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging as well as Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery support. The phone gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Asus 8z

Asus 8z

Display 5.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Asus 8z, Asus 8z Price in India, Asus 8z Specifications, Asus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Apple Maps, Weather Apps Start Showing Crimea as Part of Ukraine Following Russian Invasion

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.