Asus 8z Launch in India Set for February 28, Sweat-Resistant Feature Teased

Asus may launch Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip smartphones in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 February 2022 16:09 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus India

Asus 8z smartphone was teased to launch in India last year

Highlights
  • Asus 8z is teased to come with sweat-resistant feature
  • The phone(s) will be launched at a virtual event
  • Asus 8z may come with a dual rear camera setup

Asus 8z India launch has been confirmed for February 28. Apart from the information about the launch, Asus hasn't revealed much about the handset. The Taiwanese company launched Asus ZenFone 8, and ZenFone 8 Flip smartphones globally last year, which could reportedly debut as Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip handsets in the Indian market. It is to be noted that Asus cannot launch ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with the same name in India as the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks are owned by a different company in the country.

Asus revealed through a tweet that Asus 8z smartphone(s) will be launched at an event scheduled for February 28 at 12pm (noon). It has teased that the phone will be “Big on performance, Compact in Size” suggesting that there could only be one handset. Furthermore, Asus has also teased that the phone is sweat-resistant, hinting at good IP rating. The Asus 8z will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Asus had teased the launch of its new devices in India last year, but the company didn't launch them. It was speculated the phones that were launched as Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip, could make their debut in India as Asus 8z and Asus 8z Flip

Asus 8z, Asus 8z Flip specifications (expected)

As per the teaser last year, the specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 series global variants and Indian variants were likely to be the same. In case these phones are launched as part of Asus 8z series in India, they could have similar specifications, albeit with some upgrades. But since there is no clarity from the company on this, it is just a speculation at this point in time.

Both Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip smartphones run on Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top out-of-the-box. The vanilla model comes with a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, while the Flip variant gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 90Hz Samsung AMOLED display. They come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM on the Flip model and up to 16GB of RAM on the non-Flip variant. The two phones come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the Asus ZenFone 8 offers a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. It gets a 12-megapixel front camera. The ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand, includes a stepper motor and an angle sensor for precise results. The camera setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The rotating camera doubles up as the selfie camera.

The ZenFone 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both support Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery standards.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple-Authorised Technicians Might Soon Be Able to Repair Face ID Without Replacing Entire iPhone

