Arm Appoints Jason Child as CFO Ahead of Preparations for Public Listing

Britain's Arm said on Monday it had appointed Splunk's Jason Child as its new chief financial officer, as the chip designer prepares for a public listing.

Masayoshi Son, the founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group, said in June the conglomerate was most likely to list Arm on Nasdaq and that there were requests to list the company in London.

Child, who stepped down as software maker Splunk's finance chief on Monday, will succeed Inder Singh and join the company on November 2 this year, Arm said.

Child's experience in financial management at public companies and initial public offering (IPO) execution will be invaluable in preparation for a potential public listing, Arm Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas said in a statement.

The plans for an Arm IPO come after its sale to Nvidia collapsed earlier this year.

The Cambridge-based firm was listed in Britain with a secondary listing in the United States prior to its acquisition by SoftBank in 2016 for $32 billion (roughly Rs. 2,60,700 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022