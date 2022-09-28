Technology News
loading

Apple, YMTC's Deal Raises Alarm, US Lawmakers Call for Investigation: Report

Apple reportedly said that it was "considering" sourcing certain iPhones in China from YMTC.

By ANI |  Updated: 28 September 2022 22:46 IST
Apple, YMTC's Deal Raises Alarm, US Lawmakers Call for Investigation: Report

Apple was reportedly considering purchasing memory chips from YMTC for the new iPhone 14

Highlights
  • The US lawmakers wrote to the director of national intelligence
  • YMTC has ambiguous ties to the Chinese Communist party, said report
  • Apple on Thursday declined to comment on the letter

The US Senators protest Apple's decision to purchase memory chips from Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation (YMTC) and has ordered an investigation into the threat that the deal poses to national security, media reports said.

This comes amid reports that Apple was considering purchasing memory chips from YMTC for the new iPhone 14, reported Financial Post.

Among those who requested the review of the controversial deal were the Democratic Chair of the Senate intelligence committee, Mark Warner, and the Republican Vice Chair, Marco Rubio.

The US lawmakers wrote to the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines and called for an investigation.

YMTC has ambiguous ties to the Chinese Communist party and this new deal which the chipmaker has reportedly brokered with iPhone carries "serious privacy and security risks in the global digital supply chain that Apple helps to develop," said a report.

Furthermore, there have been reports that Beijing's significant subsidies have helped the chipmaker grow quickly. The media portal while citing a UK-based research firm Omdia provided the data as to how the share of the chipmaker grew from 2020 to 2021.

"YMTC's share of the global NAND flash memory market increased from 0.6 percent in 2020 to 2.3 percent in 2021," reported the outlet quoting the research.

Apple reportedly said that it was "considering" sourcing certain iPhones in China from YMTC. However, Apple on Thursday declined to comment on the letter by US director of national intelligence, Avril Haines which was also signed by Texas Republican John Cornyn and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The senators exhorted that the dangers of the deal to the economy and national security must be assessed. They requested that she investigate the ways in which the Chinese Communist Party uses YMTC to support its native chip industry and oust semiconductor producers from the US and allies.

They also asked for a review of YMTC's suspected assistance in Huawei and other Chinese firms evading US sanctions. Many Chinese technology companies have come under increased scrutiny in Washington, including YMTC, reported Financial Post.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, YMTC, iPhone 14
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
Government Identifies 30 Illegal Telecom Set-Ups for Routing ISD Calls

Related Stories

Apple, YMTC's Deal Raises Alarm, US Lawmakers Call for Investigation: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  3. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  4. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: All Details
  5. Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Review: A Hassle-Free Mechanical Keyboard
  6. Tesla Fined for Reducing Cars' Charging Speed, Battery Capacity
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  8. Instagram Stories Now Lets You Create Videos Longer Than 15-Second Limit
  9. Government Launches Mobile App Sign Learn for Indian Sign Languages
  10. Snapchat Introduces Live Location Sharing for Users Around the Globe
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 With AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Government Identifies 30 Illegal Telecom Set-Ups for Routing ISD Calls
  3. Apple, YMTC's Deal Raises Alarm, US Lawmakers Call for Investigation: Report
  4. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Beta 3 Seemingly Cloning iOS 16 Lock Screen
  5. 5G Smartphone Users Willing to Shell Out Up to 45 Percent Premium for Upgrade: Study
  6. Infinix Zero 20, Note 12 (2023) Price, Specifications Spotted Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Tata Motors Launches Tiago EV as India's Most Accessible Electric Vehicle Brand
  8. Crypto.com Lands Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) License in France
  9. WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call
  10. Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.