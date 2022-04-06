Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting June 6, the Cupertino tech giant has confirmed. The five-day-long affair will begin with a special event keynote and will end on June 10. The upcoming Apple event for developers will be hosted virtually for the third year in a row and will be livestreamed via official channels. Exact details about what Apple is unveiling at the event are yet to be officially revealed. But the company is expected to announce next-generation software updates like iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and more. Apple is likely to unveil updates for HomePod as well as AirPods.

Apple on Tuesday shared an invitation for its WWDC 2022 event. The event will be held virtually from June 6 to June 10, with free attendance for all developers. "Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences," said Apple in its blog post.

On the first day of the event, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Apart from this, Apple will start accepting submissions for this year's Swift Student Challenge from April 25, where young developers are given an opportunity to showcase their coding skills in Swift programming language by creating a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice. All details regarding the sessions at WWDC 2022 can be found on this dedicated page.

WWDC 2022: What to expect

Upcoming WWDC 2022 is expected to offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple announced iOS 15 and macOS 12 at WWDC 2021, and the company is said to be working on iOS 16 (codenamed Sydney) and macOS 13 (codenamed Rome), according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The rumoured iOS 16 is said to bring redesigned Apple app icons, improvements to the camera app, interactive widgets and upgraded theme options. iPhones launched after the iPhone 6s are likely to get access to the update. The iPadOS 16, on the other hand, is said to add floating app windows alongside new Apple widgets. Apple iPad could get the video editing software programs like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Xcode with the iPadOS 16.

Further, Apple is expected to announce tvOS 16 and watchOS 9. It is likely to reveal new hardware at the event, as Apple is reportedly on an updated Apple silicon Mac Pro.

A smaller Mac Pro, with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, a new iMac Pro with a large screen and a new Mac mini model are also said to be in development. Besides, Apple is reportedly working on the iPhone 14 series. Apple is expected to include the new A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset.