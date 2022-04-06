Technology News
loading

WWDC 2022: Apple to Host Annual Developers’ Conference Online for Third Year in a Row

Apple will hold WWDC 2022 from June 6 to June 10.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2022 10:21 IST
WWDC 2022: Apple to Host Annual Developers’ Conference Online for Third Year in a Row

Apple is expected to provide updates on new software

Highlights
  • Developers and Apple employees will be in attendance
  • The event was moved completely online in June 2020
  • Apple released its low-cost version of iPhone SE with 5G recently

Apple said on Tuesday it will host its annual developers' conference in an online format for the third year in a row, from June 6 to June 10.

The iPhone maker is expected to provide updates on new software, including the iOS 16, at the conference.

Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance. The event was moved completely online for the first time in June 2020 due to the pandemic. It was held in an online-only format last year too.

This year, however, the company said it will host developers and students at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos along with the online attendees.

Apple released its low-cost version of iPhone SE with 5G capabilities at its annual spring product launch event last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple WWDC, Worldwide Developers Conference
Twitter Says It's Testing the Much-Awaited 'Edit' Button As Elon Musk Joins Board

Related Stories

WWDC 2022: Apple to Host Annual Developers’ Conference Online for Third Year in a Row
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: See Top Discounts
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  4. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  8. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2022: Apple to Host Annual Developers’ Conference Online for Third Year in a Row
  2. Twitter Says It's Testing the Much-Awaited 'Edit' Button As Elon Musk Joins Board
  3. Realme C31 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Maps to Gain New Toll Prices Feature in Select Countries; Better iOS, Apple Watch Support Announced
  5. PhonePe to More Than Double Employee Count to 5,400 by December 2022
  6. Meesho to Integrate Grocery Business in Core App, to Scale to 12 Indian States in 2022
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  8. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  10. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.