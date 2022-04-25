Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman

Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman

Apple Watch may gain a new communication feature tipped to feature on the iPhone 14 series.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2022 14:54 IST
Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman

Apple Watch could feature blood-pressure monitoring by 2024 according to previous leaks

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to offer the satellite feature with Globalstar
  • Satellite connectivity could feature on the upcoming iPhone 14 models
  • Apple is said to be working on various M2 powered Macs for 2022

Apple is reportedly working on adding satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch, which could feature on the company's wearable later this year or in 2023. The company is said to be working on adding satellite connectivity for communication during emergencies on its iPhone 14 lineup — which was previously rumoured to feature on last year's iPhone 13 series. Meanwhile, the company is also tipped to be working on an iMac with an M3 chip, which could launch at the end of 2023.

The Cupertino company's upcoming Apple Watch models could feature satellite connectivity, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in his Power On newsletter. According to previous reports, Apple is working to enable LEO satellite communication to enable calls and messages without a 4G or 5G cellular connection. While this technology did not feature on the iPhone 13 series, the report states that the technology could be ready for this year's iPhone 14 lineup.

According to the report, the company could be working with Globalstar to offer the functionality, which is said to work only in emergency situations. The satellite company reportedly agreed to purchase 17 satellites for “continuous satellite services” in February, for a “potential” unnamed client, who paid “hundreds of millions of dollars”, Gurman says. Apple or Globalstar are yet to officially announce any details of a partnership to bring this functionality to upcoming Apple Watch or iPhone models.

The company launched its first generation of Apple Silicon computers in 2020 and is working on launching a successor to the M1, dubbed the Apple M2 chipset, later this year. Apple is said to be testing at least nine new Macs with four different M2-based chips — including an entry level MacBook Air, a 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac Pro, according to a report. In addition to the upcoming devices, the company could also be working on an updated iMac model with an M3 chipset, which could launch at the end of 2023, according to Gurman.

Later this year, Apple is expected to launch the next generation iPhone 14 series, which is tipped to drop the smallest “mini” form factor introduced with the iPhone 12 series. Instead, Apple is purportedly working on four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 14 Max model, the first non-Pro model to get a 6.7-inch display. According to Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature a 48-megapixel main camera and an updated A16 Bionic chip this year. The company is expected to announce the next version of its iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS operating systems at its upcoming WWDC 2022 event in June.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iMac, Apple Silicon, Satellite Connectivity
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Micromax In 2c Launch Date Set for April 26: Price, Specifications Expected

Related Stories

Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax In 2c Set to Launch in India on April 26, Company Announces
  2. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units
  3. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  4. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: The Biggest Android Tablet
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in Today’s Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced
  2. Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Burning Portal to Reward Community Members and Reduce Total Circulation
  3. Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman
  4. Micromax In 2c Launch Date Set for April 26: Price, Specifications Expected
  5. Nissan, Toyota Announce Plans to Add to Japan’s Dominance in Metaverse With Visual Treats
  6. Infinix Smart 6 India Launch Date Set as April 27, Will Feature 64GB Storage and Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Poco F4 GT Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Tuesday Launch, Tip Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Rebrand
  8. India, EU Launch Trade and Technology Council to Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  9. Apple Informs Developers It is Removing Outdated Apps From the App Store: Reports
  10. Google Files Pixel Watch Trademark; Allegedly Leaked Live Images Reveal Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.