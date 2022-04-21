Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Unimicron Partially Resumes Production in China

Unimicron has resume production at one of its two plants located in eastern China's Kunshan.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 April 2022 10:02 IST
Apple Supplier Unimicron Partially Resumes Production in China

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Unimicron Technology

Most of Unimicron's manufacturing capacity is located in Taiwan

Highlights
  • Unimicron supplies chip substrate to Apple and Intel
  • Operations of Taiwanese firms were disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Shares of Unimicron were down 1 percent on Thursday morning

Taiwan's Unimicron Technology said on Thursday that one of its two plants in eastern China's Kunshan would remain closed to comply with COVID-19 curbs but the other would resume production.

Unimicron, a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker that supplies Apple and Intel, said in a statement one plant had resumed some production under a "closed loop management" system that keeps workers isolated inside.

A company representative said it was difficult to estimate current production capacity but it was "not high".

Unimicron plans to keep one plant closed and the other running under the closed-loop system until next Wednesday.

Most of Unimicron's manufacturing capacity is located in Taiwan but it also has plants in other parts of China as well as in Germany and Japan.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations.

Unimicron's shares were down 1 percent on Thursday morning, while the broader index was flat.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Unimicron, Apple, COVID-19
iQoo 9 SE Review: Good Value for Money
Twitter Not Eager to Be Ruled by Billionaire Elon Musk, Analysts Say
Apple Supplier Unimicron Partially Resumes Production in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  2. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  4. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  5. iQoo 9 SE Review: Good Value for Money
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  7. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  8. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  9. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier Unimicron Partially Resumes Production in China
  2. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch in September
  3. Kaspersky Decodes Yanluowang Ransomware, Offers Free Decryptor to Recover Files
  4. Pixel 6a Will Reportedly Miss Google Camera’s Motion Mode
  5. Google's Project Zero Says 2021 Was Year With the Most Zero-Day Exploits
  6. First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Google Pixel Watch Render Leak Shows Fitbit Integration, Tipped to Launch Soon
  8. US Air Force Files Metaverse Trademark for Training Activities Named 'SPACEVERSE'
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Use EV Battery Tech for Improved Capacity
  10. Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.