Apple Store festival season has kicked off in India, and the company has announced a Diwali offer for HDFC Bank and American Express credit card holders. During this festive season, Apple customers in India can also trade in any eligible smartphone for an added discount on a new iPhone. The discounts and offers were announced amid the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. There are also several No Cost EMI options from most leading banks available on Apple products. Furthermore, the Cupertino company will host a free virtual session with Sikh artist Keerat Kaur on Wednesday as part of its Diwali celebrations.

Apple has announced that during this Diwali season HDFC Bank and American Express credit card holders can avail of a 7 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 7,000 on purchases worth over Rs. 41,900 from the Apple India store. The company will also offer a No Cost EMI option available for 3 or 6 months.

For customers looking to purchase an iPhone during the festive season, Apple will offer an added discount on the exchange of an older iPhone or eligible smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, or Poco.

They can also personalise their iPad, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) purchases with a custom engraving. It can include a combination of emoji, numbers, and text in Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, and Telugu.

During the Apple Store festival sale, the company says that customers unsure about their purchases can contact an Apple Specialist online in English and via phone in Hindi or English, to clear any doubts regarding products or features. Customers can also schedule a session with a Specialist to set up their new Apple devices.

Photo Credit: Keerat Kaur

Finally, as part of its Today at Apple initiative, the Cupertino company will host a free virtual session with artist Keerat Kaur on October 5, from 8pm to 9:30pm IST. Starting with a meaningful word or phrase, Kaur will guide users to sketch using the Procreate app on an iPad or any other app they may have installed, according to the company.