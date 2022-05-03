Technology News
loading

Apple Store Employees in Maryland Launch Union Drive: Report

Apple has not commented on the development yet. The organisers have collected signature from over 65 percent employees and will file paperwork soon.

By Agencies | Updated: 3 May 2022 19:15 IST
Apple Store Employees in Maryland Launch Union Drive: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The organisers intend to file paperwork with the National Labour Relations Board in the coming days

Highlights
  • Apple store workers in Atlanta filed a petition for an election in April
  • Organisers have collected signatures from over 65 percent of employees
  • Apple is yet to comment on the effort to unionise the Maryland store

A group of employees at an Apple store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.

Organisers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65 percent of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report.

The union intends to file paperwork with the National Labour Relations Board in the coming days, the Washington Post said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta in April filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first US store to unionise amid a wave of labour activity at other major firms.

In other news, Amazon workers voted against unionising a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labour organizers who just weeks ago secured their first US win at the retailing giant.

Sixty-two percent of workers at the Staten Island facility opposed the union push, with 618 employees voting no and 380 in support, according to results released Monday by US officials.

The election at the LDJ5 warehouse followed on the heels of an upset April 1 win by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) at the much larger JFK8 Staten Island company site — which established the first American union at the retail colossus.

Last month's win stood as one of the biggest recent victories by US organised labour, winning plaudits from US President Joe Biden and other leading unions, some of which visited Staten Island ahead of the second vote.

But the ALU acknowledged its latest setback at Amazon — the second biggest private employer in the United States after Walmart.

"The count has finished. The election has concluded without the union being recognized," the ALU said on Twitter. "The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun."

Backers of the union drive said Amazon was well prepared for the latest vote and had aggressively campaigned to quash momentum from the earlier victory.

Further complicating their efforts, union leaders were not as well-known as at JFK8, where the ALU's president Christian Smalls had previously worked.

Smalls launched the drive after being fired in March 2020 for organizing a protest for personal protective equipment during New York's first major Covid-19 outbreak.

"At the end of the day, this is a marathon not a sprint," Smalls told reporters. "We all know there are going to be wins and losses, we're going to fight another day."

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Union, Apple Store
Xiaomi 12 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Appears Structurally Stronger Than OnePlus 10 Pro
Instagram Starts Forcing Users to Enter Date of Birth to Access App

Related Stories

Apple Store Employees in Maryland Launch Union Drive: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  4. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  5. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  6. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  8. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  9. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  10. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Starts Forcing Users to Enter Date of Birth to Access App
  2. Apple Store Employees in Maryland Launch Union Drive: Report
  3. Xiaomi 12 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Appears Structurally Stronger Than OnePlus 10 Pro
  4. German Finance Watchdog Issues Warning to Financial Sector Against Big Risks of Cyberattacks
  5. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Crypto Economy Boom With Over Billion Users in Coming Years
  6. Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development
  7. FC Shakhtar Donetsk to Launch NFT Collection on Binance to Generate Donations for Ukraine
  8. Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Estimates Less Than 5 Percent Spam Accounts Among Daily Active Users
  10. Andreessen Horowitz Plans Fresh $500 Million Investment in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.