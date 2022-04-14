Technology News
By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 April 2022 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Apple/ Prajwal Chougule

One of the winning images from the Shot on iPhone challenge shot by Prajwal Chougule

Apple has revealed ten winners for its 'Shot on iPhone Macro' challenge, which was started a couple of weeks ago. Apple asked iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users from all around the world to submit their best clicked shots using the Macro mode. Macro mode is an ultra-wide lens feature on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max handsets, notably missing in the non-Pro models.

The list of winners released by Apple highlights the global and diverse communities of iPhone photographers. And the ten finalists are from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the US, as mentioned by the Cupertino company.

The winning images shot by the winners will be featured on Apple's official site, on Apple's Instagram handle, and on billboards in certain cities. The 'Shot on iPhone' challenge winners list includes a name from India too.

Prajwal Chougule from Kolhapur was one of the winners of this challenge, who had submitted the "Art in Nature" image, shot by him, using the Macro mode of his iPhone 13 Pro. Through his winning image, he tried to showcase the crystal-clear dew drops on a spider web, with a natural bokeh effect in the background.

“I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks with my iPhone 13 Pro. The ‘golden hour' brings the best out of nature and is a photographer's delight. Dewdrops on a spiderweb caught my attention, and I was fascinated by the way the dry spider silk formed a necklace on which the dew glistened like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature's canvas,” Chougule described his winning image.

Prajwal also received a remark on his winning shot from one of the judges on the panel, Arem Duplessis. He said, “A true example of a simple, graphic, yet beautiful image. The water droplets create these gorgeous little pearls that take on the intricate shape of the spiderweb. Simply stunning.”

The winners were selected by an international panel of judges – Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen.

In case you own an iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can access the Macro Mode by switching to the .5x ultra-wide lens.

